A Cape Coral woman was arrested Friday afternoon after police say she assaulted a school bus driver over children not being let off the bus. According to an arrest report, Cape Coral police officers were dispatched to the corner of Hancock Bridge Parkway and Northeast 8th Place over a call about a battery in progress on a school bus. The call notes stated that a parent was in a physical fight with the school bus driver due to children being on the wrong bus.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO