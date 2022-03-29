ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US omicron variant wave creates surge in at-home covid-19 tests

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcKCA_0estgOAi00

(WWLP) – The omicron variant wave in the United States triggered a sharp increase in the use of at-home covid-19 tests.

Maintaining a healthy cholesterol level for a long life

CDC researchers compared the use of the at-home tests among people reporting covid-like symptoms during the delta wave and the omicron wave.

They found the use of the tests more than tripled when the omicron variant was spreading rapidly, increasing from an average of 5.7-percent to more than 20-percent among people with symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#Cholesterol Level#Delta Wave
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
WebMD

Scientists Identify New COVID Variant Called ‘Deltacron’

March 11, 2022 -- A new COVID-19 variant -- unofficially dubbed “Deltacron” because it’s a combination of the Delta and Omicron variants -- has been detected in a small number of cases in France, the Netherlands, and Denmark, the World Health Organization says. Because there are few...
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Omicron subvariant BA.2 will soon dominate in the U.S. Here's what you need to know about it.

An Omicron subvariant known as BA.2 is expected to become dominant in the U.S. in the coming weeks. BA.2 is at least 30% more transmissible than its cousin BA.1, and it has been driving new COVID-19 surges in the United Kingdom and other European countries. According to a World Health Organization report, the highly contagious subvariant is dominating cases worldwide, and accounted for about 86% of cases reported to the WHO between Feb. 16 and March 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNET

BA.2 Is the Dominant Variant Worldwide. What Does That Mean for the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. BA.2, also called "stealth omicron," is the dominant strain worldwide and responsible for a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the US. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that BA.2 made up 34.9% of COVID-19 cases in the week ending March 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is now dominant in U.S., CDC estimates

The Omicron variant sub-lineage BA.2 now makes up a majority of new infections in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Tuesday. Last week, 54.9% of cases were caused by the strain nationwide. BA.2's prevalence remains highest in the Northeast, where the agency estimates that the variant made up close to three in four new infections in the region spanning New Jersey through Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Midland Daily News

More infectious omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in U.S.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, BA.2, a subvariant of omicron dubbed "stealth omicron," is now a variant of concern, although Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a press conference Monday that it does not appear to be more severe but it is about 50% more transmissible than the original omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Omicron subvariant has doctors eyeing new COVID-19 cases daily

Doctors are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 data, as a new subvariant surges in Europe and some parts of the United States. “It is here in Massachusetts and it is accounting for more and more in the of the infections,” said Newton-Wellesley Pathologist Dr. Michael J. Misialek about BA.2, the subvariant of the Omicron BA.1 variant that has a slightly different mutation pattern. “It’s really a cat and mouse game here. What’s going to happen over the coming months some experts think it’ll just blunt the decline in overall cases. Whereas others see it possibly another surge here. Albeit probably lower than the original Omicron, but nonetheless a surge and part of it is due to waning immunity either through natural infection or the vaccine and and the boosters.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Covid hospitalizations among young children in the US increased five-fold from the peak of the Delta surge to the peak of Omicron but deaths remained minimal, CDC report finds

The number of U.S. children under the age of four who were hospitalized with COVID-19 was five times higher during the peak of the Omicron surge than it was at the peak of Delta, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds. The research, published Tuesday by the...
KIDS
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy