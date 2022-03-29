US omicron variant wave creates surge in at-home covid-19 tests

(WWLP) – The omicron variant wave in the United States triggered a sharp increase in the use of at-home covid-19 tests.

CDC researchers compared the use of the at-home tests among people reporting covid-like symptoms during the delta wave and the omicron wave.

They found the use of the tests more than tripled when the omicron variant was spreading rapidly, increasing from an average of 5.7-percent to more than 20-percent among people with symptoms.

