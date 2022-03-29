Consortium of PE firms nearing $16 bln deal to acquire Nielsen - WSJ

March 29 (Reuters) - A group of private equity firms led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Elliott Management Corp is nearing a deal valued at about $16 billion to buy TV ratings company Nielsen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Nielsen, Brookfield and Elliott did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)