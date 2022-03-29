Some Downtown Tulsa Streets Closing For Filming Of New Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

Happy birthday to Reba McEntire! The singer was born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla. McEntire is the third of four siblings born to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire, the latter of whom aspired to be a singer but became an elementary school teacher instead. However, Jacqueline McEntire passed on her love of music to her children: Along with her older brother Pake and younger sister Susie (her older sister Alice chose not to participate), Reba McEntire formed a singing group called the Singing McEntires. The trio became well-known for performing at local rodeos and events in Oklahoma.

