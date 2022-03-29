ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Some Downtown Tulsa Streets Closing For Filming Of New Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

By Cal Day
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral downtown Tulsa roads will be shut down at different times in the coming days for the production of a new TV series starring Sylvester Stallone. The show is expected to be...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
Z94

Citizens Fight Back As Oklahoma Announces More Toll Roads

How is it that Oklahoma has motor vehicle taxes consisting of excise and sales tax, fuel and use tax, tagging and licensing to fund roads, yet when given the choice they're choosing to build additional toll roads instead of maintaining and improving existing roads?. Here's where the story begins... If...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms expected in Oklahoma later Tuesday night

Severe storms with the threat of tornadoes and hail are coming into Oklahoma late Tuesday night. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says strong winds will precede severe storms later in the night. He says a line of storms will fire up at 7 p.m. and move through Oklahoma during the overnight hours.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

When is Tulsa’s last freeze?

TULSA, Okla. — If the warmer temperatures lately gave you spring fever and you’re ready to start your garden, beware of late season freezes. If we’re looking at the last 32° of the season, that date can vary widely from year to year. Just over the last 10 years, the last freeze date was as early as the beginning of March and as late as the end of April.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tulsa#Boston#Paramount Plus
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs unveils new modern dining hall

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. — Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs unveils The Food Hall, set to open April 18. Replacing the River Cane Buffet and Sweet Treats, the new space has seven restaurants. There is also a full-service bar, an all-day coffee shop and bakery and a variety of authentic eateries. Diners can socialize at communal tables, sit at booths or cozy up to the bar for a chat.
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
The Boot

67 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Is Born in Oklahoma

Happy birthday to Reba McEntire! The singer was born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla. McEntire is the third of four siblings born to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire, the latter of whom aspired to be a singer but became an elementary school teacher instead. However, Jacqueline McEntire passed on her love of music to her children: Along with her older brother Pake and younger sister Susie (her older sister Alice chose not to participate), Reba McEntire formed a singing group called the Singing McEntires. The trio became well-known for performing at local rodeos and events in Oklahoma.
MCALESTER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
News On 6

Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Awarded Grant To Build New Permanent Exhibit

Tulsa’s Black Wall Street was recently awarded a grant to build a new permanent exhibit. The Oklahoma Historical Society says the exhibit will tell the history of the Greenwood District and its connection to Oklahoma’s all-black towns. The Greenwood Community Development Corporation is getting $20,000 for the project.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Crews Preparing For Major Road Work In South Tulsa

Phase two of the widening project on Yale Avenue between 81st and 91st street is beginning soon. It means major changes for drivers in South Tulsa for at least several months. Crews have been working on the $29 million project for several months, but phase two might bring the biggest inconvenience to drivers so far.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant Owner Wins Gold At World Pizza Championship

A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
TULSA, OK
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy