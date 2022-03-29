Better Social Media Stock: Twitter vs. Snap

If you didn't post about your vacation on social media, did you even go on vacation?. Ok, we know that's a highly controversial statement to many, but the idea of documenting a vacation and sharing the photos with friends and family goes back further than the advent of Instagram. Come on, who wasn't invited over to a friend's house, in the '80s or '90s, for a projector slideshow party after that friend returned from the Grand Canyon? Now at least we get to peruse our friends' travels from the comfort of our own homes. We can also now see which spots get the most love from travelers on vacation thanks to Money.co.uk; the company analyzed social media metrics to find the most mentioned, and most beautiful, destinations around the globe.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO