March 29 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings said on Tuesday it would be acquired by a group of private equity firms in an all-cash deal valued at about $16 billion, including debt.

The group, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Elliott Management Corp, will offer Nielsen $28 per share. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)