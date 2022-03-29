Youngstown employment agency hosting hiring event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can go to a hiring event in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.
It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.
Forty six different employers in manufacturing, technology, health care and service are looking to take on workers.
More information on jobs at the event can be found here.
