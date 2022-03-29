Youngstown employment agency hosting hiring event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You can go to a hiring event in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Forty six different employers in manufacturing, technology, health care and service are looking to take on workers.

More information on jobs at the event can be found here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.