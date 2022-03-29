Scynexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Shares of Paychex Inc. surged 1.9% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the human resources outsourcing services company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year growth outlook, as record new sales revenue was coupled with high levels of client retention. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $430.7 million, or $1.19 a share, from $350.5 million, or 97 cents a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.15 from 96 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05. Revenue grew 14.8% to $1.28...

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO