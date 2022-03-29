ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Scynexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SFGate
 1 day ago

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Consolidated Water: Q4 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Water Co CWCO reported its Q4 earnings results. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Water Co beat estimated earnings by 128.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Immunome Q4 Earnings

Immunome IMNM reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Immunome beat estimated earnings by 19.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.65 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: MSC Industrial Direct Co Q2 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co MSM reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MSC Industrial Direct Co beat estimated earnings by 5.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.29 versus an estimate of $1.22. Revenue was up $88.53...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Spero Therapeutics's Earnings

Spero Therapeutics SPRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Spero Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.75. Spero Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Biocept

Biocept BIOC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Biocept will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Biocept bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

UiPath Shares Plunge 20% Post Q4 Earnings – Read Why

UiPath Inc PATH reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 39.4% year-over-year to $289.7 million, beating the consensus estimate of $283.57 million. ARR of $925.3 million (+59% Y/Y) and a Net new ARR of $106.9 million (+72% Y/Y). UiPath clocked and adjusted EPS of $0.05, beating the consensus of $0.03. Its gross...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics CRKN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Crown ElectroKinetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.33. Crown ElectroKinetics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

MillerKnoll Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Beats Profit Expectation

MillerKnoll Inc MLKN reported third-quarter net sales growth of 74.3% year-over-year to $1.03 billion, +20.3% on an organic basis, in line with the consensus of $1.03 billion. The company stated that sales growth continued to be constrained due to global supply chain and labor supply disruptions and impacted net sales by ~$34 million during the quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Tuesday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.49% advanced 1.52% to $315.41 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. rising 1.23% to 4,631.60 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.19%. rising 0.97% to 35,294.19. This was the stock's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Paychex stock jumps toward 3-month high after profit and revenue beats, raised outlook

Shares of Paychex Inc. surged 1.9% toward a three-month high in premarket trading Wednesday, after the human resources outsourcing services company reported fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year growth outlook, as record new sales revenue was coupled with high levels of client retention. Net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 increased to $430.7 million, or $1.19 a share, from $350.5 million, or 97 cents a share. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.15 from 96 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.05. Revenue grew 14.8% to $1.28...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI RNLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Renalytix AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17. Renalytix AI bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MARKETS

