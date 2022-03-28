City Plaza Renovations - Warranty Work

In late fall 2020 we completed renovations to City Plaza on Fayetteville Street (between E. Davie Street and E. Lenoir Street) to improve the function and accessibility of the plaza.

The project’s warranty period is complete and there are a few warranty repairs that need to be completed. While crews complete the repair work, Fayetteville St. at the Plaza, between E. Lenoir St. and E. Davie St., will be closed to vehicular traffic. The closure is scheduled to begin on April 4 and is expected to run for two weeks (depending on weather).

The detour will reroute traffic around the plaza. You can still access buildings in the plaza. However, some limited areas of the plaza may be blocked off periodically while crews work on the pavers. There will not be any sidewalk closures at this time.

Here is the detour: