ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Doctor: COVID-19 puts pregnant women at greater risk

By Teresa Weakley
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yjLl_0esteSNy00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Despite lower numbers of COVID-19, certain people are still at risk of dangerous conditions as a result of catching the disease.

Dr. Andrew Jameson is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Health St. Mary’s Hospital. He explained that both COVID-19 and pregnancy can put a patient into a “hypercoagulable state.”

“Basically, more likely to clot… The worry is that when you combine both of them together, that’s kind of a supercoagulable state,” Jameson said.

He is not an OBGYN, so he doesn’t specifically treat pregnant women but does get requests from those doctors about COVID-19 management for their patients, including blood thinners.

The official recommendation from the guidelines, including the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, states there is not enough data to automatically recommend blood thinners for pregnant women who contract COVID-19 without any evidence of a clot.

“There are many patients who have told me that their OBGYNs have prescribed blood thinners,” Jameson said.

He said despite no formal recommendation, anyone who is pregnant and contracts COVID-19 should discuss the risk of blood clots with their doctor.

Once a person has recovered from COVID-19, Jameson says the risk goes back down. He also pointed out the hospital is now admitting patients for COVID-19-related issues sooner.

“We give the monoclonal antibody therapy and talk about other options,” he said. “We actually have a lower threshold to admit them to the hospital as well because we want to make sure the oxygenation level stays really high.”

He said the takeaway is even as COVID-19 makes the turn to become endemic, there are times when patients should take the disease just as seriously as when it was at its peak, and pregnancy is one of those times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8

11K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
AHA News

Mammograms may help predict heart disease stroke risk in women after menopause

Routine mammograms used to screen for breast cancer also could help identify postmenopausal women at higher risk for heart attacks or strokes, a new study suggests. Researchers found that breast arterial calcification, which commonly appears as white spots on breast images and indicates a buildup of calcium in the arteries, is associated with an increased risk for developing cardiovascular disease. The findings published Tuesday in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging.
OAKLAND, CA
WTVW

When is high blood pressure dangerous?

Diet, exercise, and daily medications can help people manage their high blood pressure. And some recent studies show Americans are making progress. But high blood pressure can also be dangerous, even deadly, and lead to things like heart attacks, strokes, and kidney damage. While high blood pressure crises are relatively...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Clot#Obstetrics#Hospital#Mercy Health#Obgyns
ohmymag.co.uk

Ovarian cancer: These are the early signs to watch out for

Ovarian cancer can be treated when detected early before it spreads beyond the ovaries. But most people—four out of five—with this disease are not aware it does not present any noticeable signs in the early stages. But there are some subtle symptoms you should be concerned about. Risk...
CANCER
womenworking.com

9 Diseases of the Muscles and Bones Women Need to Know

The musculoskeletal system is made up of the body’s bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, and cartilage. As explained by Cleveland Clinic, each part of the system works together to support your body’s weight and help you move. When faced with injuries, disease, or aging, parts of the musculoskeletal...
CLEVELAND, OH
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection

The novel coronavirus is still spreading throughout the world, though cases in the United States have reached their lowest levels since July 2021— the summer after vaccinations began. However: Experts recently told the Hindustan Times that people are experiencing different COVID-19 symptoms after being infected with the omicron variant....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

How Long COVID May Bring on Lung, Heart, and Brain Complications

Recent studies show that coronavirus infection can cause long-term symptoms affecting multiple organs. Shortness of breath, fatigue, and “brain fog” are among the most common symptoms of long COVID. Research into the mechanisms of long COVID and possible treatments is ongoing. Infection with the novel coronavirus could lead...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Telegraph

Folic acid may cut risk of dementia and early death

Folic acid supplements could cut the risk of dementia, a study suggests. Academics from the US and Israel found that older people with low levels of vitamin B9 have a higher risk of dementia. Having low levels of the vitamin, also known as folate, has also been linked to premature death.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy