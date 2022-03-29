ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How the Black Market Became a Vibrant Community Hub

By Samantha De Leon
mspmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing intentional with your shopping matters–and we’re not just talking about online. While it’s essential to shop locally, it’s especially crucial to support BIPOC business. So, if you haven’t already, check out The Black Market where you can eat, shop, connect, and enjoy yourself....

mspmag.com

Comments / 3

Related
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
protocol.com

Why Bill Gates’ climate VC firm is focused on the tech we don’t have

Breakthrough Energy has emerged as one of the most prominent climate venture capital and policy shops in the U.S. That’s perhaps unsurprising given it’s the brainchild of Bill Gates, a guy you’ve probably heard of. Gates himself put a lot of the thinking behind Breakthrough Energy in...
SCIENCE
New Haven Independent

Kids Help Shape Future Community Hub

In careful penmanship, 8‑year-old Nylee Williams signed her name, title, and ​“company” at the bottom of a page outlining her responsibilities in the planning process for a new community center in Newhallville. Her ​“company” is Harris & Tucker School, where she attends an after-school program. Her...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Market#Black People#Black Culture#Black Business#Black Chamber#Bipoc#The Mn Blacklist#4seen Media
SFGate

How Senior Living Communities Can Incorporate Storytelling Into Their Marketing Strategy

Say it with me: Storytelling can enhance a brand or create demand, but distribution leads to business results. Since the beginning of the pandemic, companies of all shapes and sizes took a crash course in digital-first marketing strategy out of necessity. Now that we're approaching the third year of this "new normal," we're faced with a new challenge: Creating content that converts to business.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Smith Parkers

Top 5 Food Delivery App Development Companies In USA

The lifestyles of today’s generation have become very much intensified in terms of competition for securing a decent job or launching a new venture for enlightening their future. Due to such an ongoing scenario, after giving vigorous efforts for the entire day they are unable to spare some amount of time for pleasuring themselves in a different environment at a restaurant or cafe, coming from the stressed atmosphere.
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Walmart said it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land....
BENTONVILLE, AR
Axios

Why there’s never been a better time to start a business

There’s never been a better time to start your own company. That helps explain why America just witnessed the biggest business startup boom of our lifetimes, according to the U.S. census. The big picture: 5.4 million people applied for small businesses licenses last year — a 53% jump from...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle Exec Talks ‘Home Run’ Supply Chain Strategy

Click here to read the full article. AEO chief supply chain officer Shekar Natarajan, who masterminded the firm’s logistics deals, discusses the “future of the supply chain.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseViolet Grey Exec Talks Farfetch Goal to 'Be More Circular Than Linear'Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale's Next ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Actionable Steps for Launching A Tech Company

Every industry today integrates technology into its business processes. Because of this, the global spending in IT for 2022 is estimated to be at about $5.3 trillion. The demand for technological innovations has also prompted entrepreneurs to venture into the tech industry. But launching and running a company requires detailed planning and execution. If you are looking to start a tech company, here are some actionable steps to apply.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

How AI Is Transforming the Entertainment Industry

To appreciate how digital transformation is changing society, it helps to examine how artificial intelligence and machine learning will impact particular industries. Artificial intelligence is poised to change much about how we work and live—hopefully, all for the better. Many processes that can be optimized for machine learning leave more space for workers to focus on what humans do best: ideate and create.
ECONOMY
BBC

Bringing raves back to life through VR

During the 1980s, a cultural movement spread across the country with the arrival of acid house. By the early 90s, raves were huge events with thousands of people. Now a new virtual reality experience taking visitors on a journey back to the time of glowsticks and whistles has opened as part of celebrations to mark Coventry's stint as UK City of Culture.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy