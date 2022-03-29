How the Black Market Became a Vibrant Community Hub

Click here to read the full article. AEO chief supply chain officer Shekar Natarajan, who masterminded the firm’s logistics deals, discusses the “future of the supply chain.”
This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
More from Sourcing JournalSam's Club CEO Explains Why Super Bowl Ad Made SenseViolet Grey Exec Talks Farfetch Goal to 'Be More Circular Than Linear'Thredup CEO on Greenwashing, Regulation and Resale's Next ActBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Comments / 3