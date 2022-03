On Wednesday, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was named the 2022 Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year. Staley is now a two-time winner of the award, having earned the honor for the first time in 2020. The award is just another to add to the mantel for Staley this season, having also been named USBWA Women's National Coach of the Year and SEC Coach of the Year.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO