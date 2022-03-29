ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-29 08:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 07:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Raleigh. Target Area: Harnett; Johnston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HARNETT AND WEST CENTRAL JOHNSTON COUNTIES At 742 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Angier, or 8 miles east of Lillington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Coats. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ritchie, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 19:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ritchie; Wirt; Wood THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN RITCHIE...WIRT AND SOUTHERN WOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and northwestern West Virginia.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 06:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-25 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. East winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 AM Thursday to 4 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow. Winds are expected to increase tonight, with low visibility developing early Thursday morning. The winds and blowing snow area expected to continue through Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Haakon County Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-25 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Tripp County; Ziebach County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA .Gusty winds and very low humidity Friday afternoon and early evening could produce critical or near critical fire weather conditions across much of the fire weather watch area. Northwesterly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely, especially across south central South Dakota, along with humidities dropping to near 15 percent. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:59:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR TURNAGAIN PASS AND PORTAGE VALLEY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Visibility as low as one half mile at times in blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches are possible with highest snow accumulations through Turnagain Pass. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Turnagain Pass and Portage Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Winds will cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibilities. Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to turn to rain at lower elevations this morning. Winds will be near their peak through mid morning and then slowly diminish throughout the afternoon.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 3:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 24/03 PM 4.2 1.8 1.6 0 None 25/04 AM 3.0 0.6 1.5 0 None 25/04 PM 3.6 1.2 1.1 1 None 26/05 AM 2.2 -0.2 0.7 0 None 26/05 PM 3.1 0.7 0.7 1 None
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 08:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glades; Hendry WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Wind Chill Advisory for Glades and Hendry counties will expire at 9 AM EDT.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Until 8 pm. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Newport News, James City, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Newport News; James City; York FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Newport News, James City and York. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including area roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 937 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in additional flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester Point, Grove, Busch Gardens, Lee Hall, Carver Gardens, York Terrace, Kings Point, U.s. Naval Weapons, and Lackey. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 23:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Surry County in northwestern North Carolina Southeastern Carroll County in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Patrick County in southwestern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 1129 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mount Airy, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Ararat Cana Pine Ridge Toast and White Plains. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Inland Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Inland Valleys; San Diego County Mountains WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Local gusts to 55 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at HTTP://WEATHER.GOV/RGV/?N=MAPCOLORS#FIRE. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata Threat for Rapidly Spreading Wildfires Increasing Friday .The combination of gusty north winds, very low humidity, very dry grasses and brush, and warm temperatures will allow for any wildfire activity to spread rapidly late Friday morning through Friday afternoon. Residents should be very vigilant with items that could create sparks and ignite the dry grasses and brush. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, Inland Willacy, Inland Cameron, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...From 10 AM CDT until 4 PM CDT. * WIND...North 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

