Obituaries

Sue Krajewski, 75

Greater Milwaukee Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSue Krajewski, age 75, passed away on March 7, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born Sue Jeanine Larson in Merrill, Sue lived with her husband, Richard (Dick) Krajewski, in Wisconsin, Illinois, Georgia and then Tellico Village, Tennessee for the past 22 years. Sue and Dick met on...

Greater Milwaukee Today

David M. Broadfoot

Oct. 14, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2022. David M. Broadfoot was born October 14, 1930, and passed away peacefully February 24, 2022, at the age of 91. Former spouse of Mary H. O’Brien. Loving father of Dave (Sue) Broadfoot, Michael (Cynthia LaBella) Broadfoot and Mary (Dan) Blomfeldt. Proud grandfather of David G. (Kate) Broadfoot, Joseph (Jenny) Broadfoot, Jonathan (fiancee Makayla Hirst) Broadfoot, Paul Broadfoot, Theresa Broadfoot, Mia Broadfoot, Arianna Broadfoot, Andrew Blomfeldt and Sara Blomfeldt. Great-grandfather of four. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard W. ‘Dick’ Wilsey

Dec. 9, 1935 - March 17, 2022. Richard W. “Dick” Wilsey, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on December 9, 1935, to John and Marietta (Christopher) Wilsey in Pendleton, Oregon. Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Hamilton); his children,...
OBITUARIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lorraine M. Johnson

Dec. 16, 1927 - March 24, 2022. Lorraine M. Johnson (formerly Reynolds) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on December 16, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Everman) Koch. Lorraine grew up in Beloit and married Robert Reynolds and together they had two daughters, Kristine and Kathy. She was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukesha where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on many committees. Lorraine also enjoyed being a member of Church Women United and volunteering with the Waukesha County Victim Assistance program. She loved traveling, camping, fishing and vacationing in Canada with her husband, Bob.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia M. Schoenhaar

Patricia M. Schoenhaar (nee Raab), age 84, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 26, 1937, in Barton to Frederick and Mary (nee Roerenbach) Raab. On January 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Schoenhaar at...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth R. Notch

Feb. 13, 1939 - March 21, 2022. Elizabeth "Betty" R. Notch, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown. Elizabeth R. Erickson was born on February 13, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edwin and Rose (Manik) Erickson. On October 4, 1957, she married George E. Notch in Waukegan, Illinois. George preceded her in death on December 8, 2011. George and Betty were the proud parents of 16 foster children.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips

Oct. 20, 1935 - March 21, 2022. Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips died on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Beatrice (Byrne) Hayes; brother John Hayes; and infant sisters Margaret and Ellen. Kathleen is survived by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard V. Finch

Oct. 12, 1934 - March 26, 2022. Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brad M. Callies

Dec. 12, 1964 - March 21, 2022. Brad M. Callies, age 57, of the Town of Herman, Hartford, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 21, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, surrounded by his close family. Brad was born December 12, 1964 in Hartford to Dana R. (nee...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan D. Bacskai

Jan. 22, 1941 - March 22, 2022. Susan D. Bacskai (Buske), 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at her home. Susan was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Harold and Veronica (Eisenbart) Buske. Susan is survived by her brother, H. James Buske (Stephanie), Sun Prairie; her four children,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert Z. Becker

April 4, 1927 - March 25, 2022. Robert Z. Becker of West Bend died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 94 years. He was born April 4, 1927, in Milwaukee to the late Frank and Margaret (nee Becker) Ziolkowski. He attended school in Milwaukee, graduating from the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Constance J. Scherf

Constance J. Scherf passed away peacefully at the age of 83, surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2022. She is survived by her children Gene (Lorie) Scherf of Waukesha and Gail (Shannon Buelow) Johnson of Wautoma. Constance was the extremely proud grandmother of Jacob Johnson. She is further survived by her sister, Midge (Bob) Bennett of Waukesha, as well as many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orine.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly (Bev) Walker

Beverly (Bev) Walker, 90, of Eagle went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee in Waukesha, with her beloved daughter Ellie by her side. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. Jeffrey and Esther Myrtle (Galoff) Jeffrey. She was the dear sister of the late Donaldene (Donald) Jeffrey and his wife, Dorothy (Davis) Jeffrey.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Laura L. Novak

April 8, 1931 - March 22, 2022. Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski), age 90, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at The Pavilion of Glacier Valley, Slinger. Laura was born in Mauston to Edward and Laura Kanarowski on April 8, 1931. Laura attended Evergreen and Oak schools in Mauston. She also worked at the local dime store before moving to Milwaukee at the age 19. While in Milwaukee she found a job at Master Lock. She worked there until her marriage to John J. Novak on May 7, 1966. While living in Hartford she worked at Heartcraft and International Stamping until her retirement in 1993. Laura loved her cats and other animals. She also loved flowers and she had a beautiful flower garden and was a longtime member of the Hartford Civic Garden Club, including being treasurer for several years.
HARTFORD, WI
