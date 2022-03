MARTINEZ (KPIX) — A handful of fires burned Tuesday and two may have been the work of an arsonist. ConFire did make one arrest and that suspect is expected to be charged with two counts of arson. ConFire is saying this is the earliest it has seen significant vegetation fires in Contra Costa County. Weather forecasters had predicted the Bay Area would experience hot temperatures this week and firefighters they got a preview of what fire season will look like in 2022. Little league baseball is in full swing and people were out enjoying ice cream in these summer like temperatures....

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO