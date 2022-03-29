A look back and forward | women’s suffrage, the current state of feminism, and the relevancy of celebratory months with Victoria W. Wolcott, PhD

Click here to read the full article. Workers at the Whitney Museum in New York handed out leaflets Tuesday night in below-freezing temperature calling for support of their union as VIP guests arrived at an invite-only opening of the 2022 Whitney Biennial, the institution’s hallmark exhibition that occurs every two years. About three dozen Whitney workers and allied workers from other museums stood in front of the Whitney to call attention to seemingly stalled negotiations between the union and museum leadership. “The lack of progress has been extremely frustrating, they haven’t put a dime on the table, and that’s why we’re here...

MUSEUMS ・ 5 HOURS AGO