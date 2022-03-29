ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

A look back and forward | women’s suffrage, the current state of feminism, and the relevancy of celebratory months with Victoria W. Wolcott, PhD

buffalorising.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch is Women’s History Month. Did You Know Women’s History Month started as Women’s History Week Women’s History Month began as a local celebration in Santa Rosa, California. The Education Task Force of the Sonoma County (California) Commission on the Status of Women planned and executed a “Women’s History Week” celebration...

www.buffalorising.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Musical ‘Suffs’ tells story of fight for women’s suffrage

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The Women’s Suffrage Movement is a pivotal part of United States history. Now, a new musical is taking a look at how American women won the right to vote. The aptly titled “Suffs” is opening at the Public Theater next month. Beginning in the mid-19th century, women of all ages would […]
MANHATTAN, NY
poz.com

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Rosa, CA
Society
Buffalo, NY
Society
Local
California Society
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
Calhoun County Journal

University State University Announces Women’s History Month Awards

Buffy Lockette, Director of Strategic Communications for Jacksonville State University announced the winners for the Women’s History. This is the third annual Women’s History Mont Awards and the winners were announced during a ceremony on March 10 at Leone Cole Auditorium. Woman and Gender Advocate of the Year Awards were selected by the Women’s History Month Committee from dozens of nominations by faculty, staff and students. The honorees included:
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
GreenwichTime

Asia Women Look Forward to More Representative Storytelling

A wider representation of gender roles, more training opportunities for women filmmakers, and reaching out to women audiences are all ways forward to promote women-centric stories in Southeast Asian cinema, say women filmmakers from the region. The lively discussion involving Thai-American director Pailin Wedel (“Hope Frozen”), Indonesian actor Marissa Anita...
MOVIES
Atlantic City Press

Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg discusses women’s suffrage at Atlantic Cape on International Women’s Day

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — From local suffragists like Dille Hastings and Katherine Hand to national icons like Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Cape May County Clerk Rita Rothberg detailed the history of the women’s suffrage movement during a presentation Tuesday, March 8 at Atlantic Cape Community College Cape May County campus.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feminism#Parade#Women S History Month#The Education Task Force
Bangor Daily News

Women’s suffrage film screening and discussion

DAMARISCOTTA — The next Lincoln County Community Conversations event will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to a special online screening of “Votes for Women: A History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song” followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Barbara Cray of Westport Island.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
ARTnews

Whitney Museum Workers Stage Union Event During VIP Opening for 2022 Biennial

Click here to read the full article. Workers at the Whitney Museum in New York handed out leaflets Tuesday night in below-freezing temperature calling for support of their union as VIP guests arrived at an invite-only opening of the 2022 Whitney Biennial, the institution’s hallmark exhibition that occurs every two years. About three dozen Whitney workers and allied workers from other museums stood in front of the Whitney to call attention to seemingly stalled negotiations between the union and museum leadership. “The lack of progress has been extremely frustrating, they haven’t put a dime on the table, and that’s why we’re here...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy