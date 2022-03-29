Jacquelyn DeTuncq

Jan. 17, 1979 - March 15, 2022. Jodi “Toad” Lynn Ott, 43, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a long and courageously fought battle with addiction. Jodi “Toad” was born on January 17, 1979, to Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr. She was raised in West Bend and graduated with the Class of 1996 from West Bend West. Upon graduation up until she passed she worked at the Best of the Best and Busiest of Restaurants. Her skills and extensive knowledge within the food and service industry were the best around! Jodi was so good that she would often find herself being recruited to come work for the customer whom she would be serving or waiting on.

