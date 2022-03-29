ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jacquelyn DeTuncq

Greater Milwaukee Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJacquelyn DeTuncq, age 68, of Mayville passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Crossroads in Fond du Lac. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Tom Biersack presiding. A...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Walter George Bohrer

Walter George Bohrer was born to eternal life on March 21, 2022, at age 90. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving and devoted patriarch of David (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Christine (Douglas) Young, Daniel (Cindy), Dennis (Tracy), Debra (Ken) Vaichinger, DuWayne (Lisa) and Denise (Scott) Portz; dearest grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Ron (Hannelore), Gary (Melody) and the late Gordon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
OBITUARIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Leonard R. Pietrowiak, 88

Leonard passed away on March 17 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Mary; proud father of Michael (Nancy) Pietrowiak, Christine (Charles) Dicka, Caryn (Jon) Evenson, Susan (Brian) Doyle, Kenneth (Jeannie) Pietrowiak, and Mark (Lisa) Pietrowiak; proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angeline, and his brother Joseph Pietrowiak Jr.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth R. Notch

Feb. 13, 1939 - March 21, 2022. Elizabeth "Betty" R. Notch, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown. Elizabeth R. Erickson was born on February 13, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edwin and Rose (Manik) Erickson. On October 4, 1957, she married George E. Notch in Waukegan, Illinois. George preceded her in death on December 8, 2011. George and Betty were the proud parents of 16 foster children.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Joanne B. Wielebski

Joanne B. Wielebski of Mukwonago passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 73. Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Richard. She is the loving mother of Robin (Jason) Gallo, Jamie (Andrew) Schaub, Andrew (Lisa), and Lisa Wielebski; proud and loving 'Grammy' of Aubrey, Alex, Sydney, Hannah, and Carissa. She is further survived by her brother Robert (Sandy) Kopping, nieces, nephews other family and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Sandy D. Campbell

Nov. 1, 1940 - March 19, 2022. Sandy D. Campbell, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1940, to Florian and Florence Campbell in Madison. Sandy is survived by his children, Douglas (Tricia), Darrin (Kimberly) and Michelle (Sean) McCarthy; his six...
OBITUARIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rose Marie Nettesheim

Rose Marie Nettesheim, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 11, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Linder) Schmidt in Waukesha. Rose Marie is survived by her children, Chuck (Cathy), Mary Jo (Gary) Flanagan, Dave (Donna), Bob (Barb), John (Julie) and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister) Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74. Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Robert Z. Becker

April 4, 1927 - March 25, 2022. Robert Z. Becker of West Bend died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 94 years. He was born April 4, 1927, in Milwaukee to the late Frank and Margaret (nee Becker) Ziolkowski. He attended school in Milwaukee, graduating from the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deane W. Peters Sr.

Feb. 4, 1936 - March 20, 2022. Deane W. Peters Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 20, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, and with his son, Deane Jr., and with all of his siblings. He is the dear father...
MUSKEGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jodi ‘Toad’ Lynn Ott

Jan. 17, 1979 - March 15, 2022. Jodi “Toad” Lynn Ott, 43, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a long and courageously fought battle with addiction. Jodi “Toad” was born on January 17, 1979, to Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr. She was raised in West Bend and graduated with the Class of 1996 from West Bend West. Upon graduation up until she passed she worked at the Best of the Best and Busiest of Restaurants. Her skills and extensive knowledge within the food and service industry were the best around! Jodi was so good that she would often find herself being recruited to come work for the customer whom she would be serving or waiting on.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mark J. Biedlingmaier

Mark J. Biedlingmaier, “Dr. B,” of Pewaukee, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2022, at age 61. Mark was a dentist who owned and operated his own dental practice in Oconomowoc for 34 years. He loved saltwater fishing and spending time on Sanibel Island, Fla. One of his most cherished moments in his life came in 2009 when, after a three-and-a-half-hour battle, he landed an 18-foot, 600-pound sawfish from the shore.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David M. Broadfoot

Oct. 14, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2022. David M. Broadfoot was born October 14, 1930, and passed away peacefully February 24, 2022, at the age of 91. Former spouse of Mary H. O’Brien. Loving father of Dave (Sue) Broadfoot, Michael (Cynthia LaBella) Broadfoot and Mary (Dan) Blomfeldt. Proud grandfather of David G. (Kate) Broadfoot, Joseph (Jenny) Broadfoot, Jonathan (fiancee Makayla Hirst) Broadfoot, Paul Broadfoot, Theresa Broadfoot, Mia Broadfoot, Arianna Broadfoot, Andrew Blomfeldt and Sara Blomfeldt. Great-grandfather of four. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Susan D. Bacskai

Jan. 22, 1941 - March 22, 2022. Susan D. Bacskai (Buske), 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at her home. Susan was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Harold and Veronica (Eisenbart) Buske. Susan is survived by her brother, H. James Buske (Stephanie), Sun Prairie; her four children,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend, passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved — not an easy feat as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman)

Darlene Ann Widish (nee Zimmerman) Darlene A. Widish passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. A Celebration of Life will be held at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m., with visitation prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. In honor of Darlene’s love of St. Patrick’s Day, we encourage you to wear a “touch of green.” The service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:25 a.m. Please visit the online obituary at churchandchapel.com to access the link.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Martha Emma Liesener

Dec. 23, 1925 - March 26, 2022. Martha Emma Liesener (nee Ward), 96, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Jackson. Martha was born in Neshkoro on December 23, 1925, to the late Peter and Martha (Gley) Ward. She was baptized Jan. 1, 1926, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary Ann Wells

Aug. 13, 1947 - March 26. 2022. Mary Ann Wells, nee Fleming, age 74 of Mukwonago passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Mary Ann was born on August 13, 1947, in Stevens Point to Florian and Katherine (Hansen) Fleming. Mary Ann lived her life for...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rita McKeown

Feb. 24, 1962 - March 6, 2022. Rita was welcomed into the world by Gene and Dorothy Boxhom on Feb. 24, 1962, but left the earth on March 6, 2022, after a long illness that she faced with determination and courage. Although small of stature, her heart was big as...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly (Bev) Walker

Beverly (Bev) Walker, 90, of Eagle went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee in Waukesha, with her beloved daughter Ellie by her side. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. Jeffrey and Esther Myrtle (Galoff) Jeffrey. She was the dear sister of the late Donaldene (Donald) Jeffrey and his wife, Dorothy (Davis) Jeffrey.

