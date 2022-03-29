ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Is Alabama a College Football Playoff lock again in 2022? College Football Survivor Show

By Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Who are Shehan Jeyarajah and Doug Lesmerises predicting as their four teams that will make the College Football Playoff in December?. It’s early, but this is a playoff podcast, and it’s good to get a handle on...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
AL.com
AL.com

172K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

58M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL owners reportedly upset with 1 AFC team

The Cleveland Browns proved they are not concerned about the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson when they gave up several draft picks and signed him to a massive extension. That apparently did not sit well with the rest of the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote in his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Pac 12
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Performance At Augusta Today

On Tuesday morning, the golfing world received news about Tiger Woods that had everyone buzzing. Woods took a trip up from Florida to August, Georgia – home of the Masters – earlier this morning. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas stepped on the course for a round of golf.
GOLF
Maine Campus

Oregon captures first ever NCAA basketball championship

Roughly 90 years ago, the first-ever men’s NCAA’s March Madness tournament took place on March 27, 1939, when the Oregon Webfoots (now the Ducks) took on the Ohio State Buckeyes to decide the inaugural champion of college basketball. Thanks in part to dominant play throughout the tournament by Oregon’s well-tenured side of veteran college athletes, upstart head coach “Young” Howard Hobson had little to no trouble maneuvering through the eight-team tournament field en route to their first, and the only national title in school history. While both schools are still well-respected today, their path to the first finals was much easier than that of the Saint Peter’s Peacocks and their improbable run this year.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana losing another guard to NCAA transfer portal

Another Indiana basketball player has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Verbal Commits reported that Parker Stewart has entered his name into the portal, becoming the fourth IU player to do so since the conclusion of the 2021-22 season. The Hoosiers also saw Rob Phinisee, Khristian Lander and Michael Durr hit the portal.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Alabama Wide Receiver Lands Coaching Job

Former Alabama wide receiver Derek Kief has landed a coaching job with an FCS program. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Kief is going to be the new receivers coach for Towson. He’s been a graduate assistant at Maryland for the last two years. Kief played at Alabama from 2015-18...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Good Morning Gators: New offer out at quarterback; Florida holds Pro Day

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.
NFL
FanSided

Emotional Roy Williams delivers powerful quote after Hubert Davis leads UNC back to Final Four

Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams spoke about Huber Davis making it to the Final Four in his first season. Last season, Roy Williams retired after a 33-year coaching career in which 18 seasons were spent as the sideline boss for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hubert Davis, an assistant coach under Williams, was hired as his successor. Now, Davis, and the Tar Heels are headed to the Final Four.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
172K+
Followers
46K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy