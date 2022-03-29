ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

2 RI fugitives arrested in Waterbury, 2 children recovered

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQzmH_0estcTTx00

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two fugitives from Rhode Island were arrested in Waterbury on Monday and two minor children were recovered during the arrest, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, in December of 2021, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force initiated a fugitive investigation into Jesueily Sanchez for charges of cruelty to/neglect of a child. They were also investigating Tyshaun Peete for failure to appear on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and resisting arrest.

After a three-month investigation, it was determined that Sanchez and Peete had fled Rhode Island to Connecticut. Investigators were able to track the two fugitives to an address in Waterbury.

On Monday morning, officials were able to arrest Sanchez and Peete in an apartment with their two minor children. The two children were safely removed from the residence and placed into the custody of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

One of the children has been previously classified as missing and endangered from the State of Rhode Island, and a court order had been issued granting custody to the Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Waterbury police are pursuing additional charges from Sanchez and Peete of risk of injury to a child and cruelty to a person.

“Through its nationwide reach and established partnerships with state and local police departments, the U.S. Marshals Service is particularly well-positioned to aid in the recovery of missing and endangered children,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut Lawrence J. Bobnick. “Today’s recovery of two young children from such tragic conditions was the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the talented law enforcement officers involved. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and the health care workers at Waterbury Hospital for standing ready to assist in the recuperation of these young children.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#U S Marshals Service#The U S Marshals Service
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released Of Woman Found Dead On New Haven Roadway

Police have identified a woman who was found dead lying on the side of a Connecticut roadway. The body of the 43-year-old was discovered around 1:10 p.m., Wednesday, March 16 in New Haven after police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a body on Springside Avenue. Responding officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Eyewitness News

2 month investigation leads to drug arrest in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Drug dealing reports from concerned citizens and a two month investigation led to the arrest of a man in Norwich. Joshua Winston, 34, was arrested when Norwich police executed a search and seizure warrant at an apartment on Main Street on Thursday. People had reported that...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy