ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, TX

Firefighters stop Medina County fire from spreading, officials say

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say the fire is now 95%...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Medina County, TX
Medina County, TX
Government
KSBW.com

Truckee firefighters prevent house fire from becoming wildfire

Firefighters were able to put out a house fire in Truckee before it spread to nearby wildlife early Saturday morning, authorities said. It happened to a home in the Tahoe Donner Neighborhood off Northwoods Boulevard around 1:30 a.m., the Truckee Fire Protection District said. Authorities say the homeowners were not...
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
KTUL

Comanche County firefighter killed battling large grass fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Comanche County firefighter has died battling a grass fire on Sunday, emergency management officials confirm. The large grass fire ignited on Friday near U.S. Highway 62 and Bandy Road, east of Indiahoma. Dozens of agencies responded to help put out the fire. According to...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
KOMO News

Extreme clutter inhibits firefighters in Clark County house fire

CHERRY GROVE, Wash. — Firefighters said they could not properly fight a house fire Wednesday because of mountains of clutter inside and outside the home. Firefighters were called to 8710 N.E. 244th Street just before 2:15 p.m. “We are going to have access issues,” crews announced upon arriving at...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KLTV

Mount Enterprise firefighter rescues dog from structure fire

MOUNT ENTERPRISE, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Enterprise firefighter rescued a family’s dog when the MEVFD responded to a structure fire Friday morning. According to a post on the Mount Enterprise Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, firefighters “made a good stop” and contained the flames to the home’s kitchen area.
MOUNT ENTERPRISE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott Provides Updates On State Fire Response Efforts In Medina County

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – After meeting with state and local officials in Medina County earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference to update the public on the state’s response to the fires there. Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials for the conference, where he also amended his disaster declaration in to include Medina County. “The State of Texas continues to collaborate with local officials on the ground and respond to fire activity to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to our first responders and emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to protect...
TEXAS STATE
FL Radio Group

UPDATE: 11 Firefighters Injured in Wayne County Fire on Wednesday

In an update on Wednesday’s fire at Thatcher Company in Williamson, we have now learned 11 firefighters were taken to the hospital after responding to the scene. It was initially told to us that two firefighters were injured battling the fire at the chemical plant located along Route 104. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the firefighters were treated for either minor injuries or smoke inhalation.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
KRGV

Starr County brush fire sparked by trash burning, officials say

One person was cited in connection to a fire that burned more than 1,000 acres in Starr County on Friday. The blaze started due to someone burning trash near the La Paloma subdivision on a day when weather conditions created the perfect storm for a fire, according to La Casita Volunteer Fire Department Chief Armando Acevedo.
STARR COUNTY, TX
Middletown Press

As calls rise, number of Norwalk firefighter injuries remain down, officials say

NORWALK — The amount of money the city spent covering medical bills and lost wages for injured firefighters dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, according to city and fire department officials. Adam Markowitz, the department’s deputy chief, said injured firefighters received $330,000 in workers’ compensation benefits last...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy