Firefighters stop Medina County fire from spreading, officials say

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – After meeting with state and local officials in Medina County earlier today, Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference to update the public on the state’s response to the fires there. Governor Abbott was joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials for the conference, where he also amended his disaster declaration in to include Medina County. “The State of Texas continues to collaborate with local officials on the ground and respond to fire activity to keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to our first responders and emergency response personnel who are working tirelessly to protect...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO