West Bend, WI

Robert Z. Becker

Greater Milwaukee Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApril 4, 1927 - March 25, 2022. Robert Z. Becker of West Bend died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 94 years. He was born April 4, 1927, in Milwaukee to the late Frank and Margaret (nee Becker) Ziolkowski. He attended school in Milwaukee, graduating from...

www.gmtoday.com

Greater Milwaukee Today

Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips

Oct. 20, 1935 - March 21, 2022. Kathleen (Hayes) Phillips died on March 21, 2022, at the age of 86 after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Beatrice (Byrne) Hayes; brother John Hayes; and infant sisters Margaret and Ellen. Kathleen is survived by...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Charles Henry 'Chuck’ Kirchner

Oct. 12, 1938 - March 24, 2022. Charles Henry 'Chuck' Kirchner, age 83 years, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum with his wife, Pinky, holding his hand. Chuck was born on October 12, 1938, in Kewaskum to Henry and Esther (Herman)...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend, passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved — not an easy feat as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Walter George Bohrer

Walter George Bohrer was born to eternal life on March 21, 2022, at age 90. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving and devoted patriarch of David (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Christine (Douglas) Young, Daniel (Cindy), Dennis (Tracy), Debra (Ken) Vaichinger, DuWayne (Lisa) and Denise (Scott) Portz; dearest grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Ron (Hannelore), Gary (Melody) and the late Gordon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
OBITUARIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deane W. Peters Sr.

Feb. 4, 1936 - March 20, 2022. Deane W. Peters Sr., age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep early on March 20, 2022. He is now reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, and with his son, Deane Jr., and with all of his siblings. He is the dear father...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Laura L. Novak

April 8, 1931 - March 22, 2022. Laura L. Novak (nee Kanarowski), age 90, of Hartford passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at The Pavilion of Glacier Valley, Slinger. Laura was born in Mauston to Edward and Laura Kanarowski on April 8, 1931. Laura attended Evergreen and Oak schools in Mauston. She also worked at the local dime store before moving to Milwaukee at the age 19. While in Milwaukee she found a job at Master Lock. She worked there until her marriage to John J. Novak on May 7, 1966. While living in Hartford she worked at Heartcraft and International Stamping until her retirement in 1993. Laura loved her cats and other animals. She also loved flowers and she had a beautiful flower garden and was a longtime member of the Hartford Civic Garden Club, including being treasurer for several years.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

David M. Broadfoot

Oct. 14, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2022. David M. Broadfoot was born October 14, 1930, and passed away peacefully February 24, 2022, at the age of 91. Former spouse of Mary H. O’Brien. Loving father of Dave (Sue) Broadfoot, Michael (Cynthia LaBella) Broadfoot and Mary (Dan) Blomfeldt. Proud grandfather of David G. (Kate) Broadfoot, Joseph (Jenny) Broadfoot, Jonathan (fiancee Makayla Hirst) Broadfoot, Paul Broadfoot, Theresa Broadfoot, Mia Broadfoot, Arianna Broadfoot, Andrew Blomfeldt and Sara Blomfeldt. Great-grandfather of four. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia M. Schoenhaar

Patricia M. Schoenhaar (nee Raab), age 84, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 26, 1937, in Barton to Frederick and Mary (nee Roerenbach) Raab. On January 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Schoenhaar at...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister) Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74. Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elizabeth R. Notch

Feb. 13, 1939 - March 21, 2022. Elizabeth "Betty" R. Notch, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown. Elizabeth R. Erickson was born on February 13, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edwin and Rose (Manik) Erickson. On October 4, 1957, she married George E. Notch in Waukegan, Illinois. George preceded her in death on December 8, 2011. George and Betty were the proud parents of 16 foster children.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marlene Louise Schacht

Nov. 11, 1944 - March 22, 2022. Marlene Louise Schacht (nee Yogerst), age 77 of Rubicon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with her children by her side. Marlene was born November 11, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Lyle Walter Schacht on November 9, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. They bought a home in Rubicon and moved there to start a family. There they became active members of St. John’s Catholic Church. She was an organist for the parish for many years and was also a longtime member of the Christian Mothers organization.
RUBICON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mark J. Biedlingmaier

Mark J. Biedlingmaier, “Dr. B,” of Pewaukee, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2022, at age 61. Mark was a dentist who owned and operated his own dental practice in Oconomowoc for 34 years. He loved saltwater fishing and spending time on Sanibel Island, Fla. One of his most cherished moments in his life came in 2009 when, after a three-and-a-half-hour battle, he landed an 18-foot, 600-pound sawfish from the shore.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jodi ‘Toad’ Lynn Ott

Jan. 17, 1979 - March 15, 2022. Jodi “Toad” Lynn Ott, 43, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a long and courageously fought battle with addiction. Jodi “Toad” was born on January 17, 1979, to Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr. She was raised in West Bend and graduated with the Class of 1996 from West Bend West. Upon graduation up until she passed she worked at the Best of the Best and Busiest of Restaurants. Her skills and extensive knowledge within the food and service industry were the best around! Jodi was so good that she would often find herself being recruited to come work for the customer whom she would be serving or waiting on.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brad M. Callies

Dec. 12, 1964 - March 21, 2022. Brad M. Callies, age 57, of the Town of Herman, Hartford, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 21, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, surrounded by his close family. Brad was born December 12, 1964 in Hartford to Dana R. (nee...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lorraine M. Johnson

Dec. 16, 1927 - March 24, 2022. Lorraine M. Johnson (formerly Reynolds) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on December 16, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Everman) Koch. Lorraine grew up in Beloit and married Robert Reynolds and together they had two daughters, Kristine and Kathy. She was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukesha where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on many committees. Lorraine also enjoyed being a member of Church Women United and volunteering with the Waukesha County Victim Assistance program. She loved traveling, camping, fishing and vacationing in Canada with her husband, Bob.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beverly (Bev) Walker

Beverly (Bev) Walker, 90, of Eagle went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee in Waukesha, with her beloved daughter Ellie by her side. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. Jeffrey and Esther Myrtle (Galoff) Jeffrey. She was the dear sister of the late Donaldene (Donald) Jeffrey and his wife, Dorothy (Davis) Jeffrey.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Richard V. Finch

Oct. 12, 1934 - March 26, 2022. Richard V. Finch, 87, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022. He was born in West Bend to the late Leonard and Virginia (nee Gonring) Finch on October 12, 1934. He attended school at Holy Angels, West Bend High, UW-Madison, and returned to school at age 50 for a MS from Cardinal Stritch. He met Lois Manson on a blind date in Madison and they were married in 1956.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rose Marie Nettesheim

Rose Marie Nettesheim, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 11, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Linder) Schmidt in Waukesha. Rose Marie is survived by her children, Chuck (Cathy), Mary Jo (Gary) Flanagan, Dave (Donna), Bob (Barb), John (Julie) and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Martha Emma Liesener

Dec. 23, 1925 - March 26, 2022. Martha Emma Liesener (nee Ward), 96, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Jackson. Martha was born in Neshkoro on December 23, 1925, to the late Peter and Martha (Gley) Ward. She was baptized Jan. 1, 1926, and...
JACKSON, WI

Comments / 0

