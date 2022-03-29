ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Auburn rezoning plan to allow housing development moves forward

WMTW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Maine — A large rezoning project to help address the need for housing is moving forward in Auburn. The city wants to rezone 1,600 acres along Court Street to allow a variety of housing projects. Some residents have expressed concerns...

www.wmtw.com

