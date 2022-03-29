ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Charter schools bill clears Kentucky Senate committee

By WUKY
WUKY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to jump-start the introduction of charter schools in Kentucky has cleared a Senate panel. It leaves the bill one vote...

www.wuky.org

