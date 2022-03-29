ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC's stock in a deal expected to close later this year. UnitedHealth, which runs the nation's largest health insurer, will add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and...

www.cnbc.com

