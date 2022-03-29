ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House records turned over to House show over 7-hour gap in Trump phone log on Jan. 6

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS News and The Washington Post have obtained 11 pages of White...

www.cbsnews.com

Karen Easley
1d ago

Nixon tape again? Not very clever. But can't prove anything with blank tapes. Wow, someone is in the house has tRUMP's back.

The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
