White House records turned over to House show over 7-hour gap in Trump phone log on Jan. 6

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO