ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

People with type 2 diabetes could be at higher risk of developing up to 57 other conditions, including cancers, scientists say

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uL34P_0estbjgu00

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and up to 95% of them have type 2 diabetes.

Getty

  • People with type 2 diabetes were at higher risk of developing 57 health conditions compared with non-diabetics, a study found.
  • To get the results, Cambridge University researchers analyzed data from 3 million people in the UK.
  • The study, yet to be peer-reviewed, will be presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference on Tuesday.

A study of people with type 2 diabetes found that those with the condition were at a higher risk of developing up to 57 other health conditions compared with those who were not diabetic.

People with type 2 diabetes were 5.2 times more likely to have end-stage kidney disease, 4.4 times more likely to get liver cancer and 3.2 times more likely to develop a sight-threatening condition called macular degeneration, the scientists from Cambridge University said in a press release Tuesday.

The study found that those with type 2 diabetes developed the conditions, on average, five years earlier than people who didn't have type 2 diabetes. The risks of developing circulatory, genitourinary, neurological and eye conditions were also "much higher" for people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes under the age of 50 than those diagnosed at "a later age," the authors of the study said.

More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, of whom up to 95% have type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It usually occurs in people older than 45, but increasing numbers of younger people are developing it, according to the CDC, in part due to increasing rates of obesity, which makes people far more vulnerable to the condition.

Dr. Luanluan Sun, study co-lead and former clinical epidemiologist at Cambridge University, said delaying the onset of type 2 diabetes was "essential" to cut the risk of poor health in middle age.

Dr. Elizabeth Robertson, director of research at Diabetes UK, said the study's findings were "a stark reminder of the extensive and serious long-term effects of diabetes on the body."

"The complications of diabetes can be serious and life threatening," she said.

Type 2 diabetes is a condition where there is too much sugar in the blood because the body can't regulate it properly due to problems with a hormone called insulin — either there isn't enough of it, or it can't work properly.

Most complications occur due to blood vessel damage in the major organs — most commonly the eyes, kidneys, heart, blood pressure, feet, and nervous system — which is made worse by poorly controlled blood sugar levels. There's no cure for the condition, but it can be treated with a healthy diet and increased physical activity. Medications or insulin injections may also be required.

Diabetes UK's Robertson said that type 2 diabetes and its complications were not "inevitable".

"That's why it's so important that people at increased risk of type 2 diabetes are supported to reduce their risk, and that those living with the condition have continued access to routine care and support to manage it well," she said.

The scientists used data from the UK Biobank and UK Clinical Practice Research from 3 million people in the UK to examine the link between diabetes and 116 health conditions that people normally get in middle age.

The study is the most comprehensive of its kind, according to the researchers, and will be presented at the Diabetes UK Professional Conference 2022 Tuesday. It hasn't yet been published or formally scrutinized by other experts.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Liver Cancer#Kidneys#Americans#Cambridge University
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
Augusta Free Press

How to control high blood pressure

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people in the United States. It is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected for years, causing damage to your heart and other organs with no apparent symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to control high blood pressure and prevent these health problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
LJWORLD

Woman’s nagging symptoms were signs of colon cancer

Andria Devlin didn’t have any risk factors or a family history of colon cancer, so when she began experiencing gastrointestinal issues in her early 40s, she didn’t think much of it. She was having sporadic bleeding with bowel movements and chronic constipation, but didn’t recognize them as much of an issue at the time.
LAWRENCE, KS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One ‘Toxic’ Ingredient You Should Avoid In Processed Food–It’s So Dangerous!

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy