McCormick & Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McCormick & Co beat estimated earnings by 1.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $40.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McCormick & Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.80 0.72 0.61 0.58

EPS Actual 0.84 0.80 0.69 0.72

Revenue Estimate 1.72B 1.54B 1.47B 1.38B

Revenue Actual 1.73B 1.55B 1.56B 1.48B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

McCormick & Co management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $3.17 and $3.22 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 407.14% in quarter-over-quarter growth for McCormick & Co, a bullish signal to many investors.

