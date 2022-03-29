ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Steps to Take to Feel Safe in Your Own Home

By Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com
 1 day ago

I still get chills when I think of that early morning when, still in bed, my wife told me that she had had a dream where a man was standing at the foot of our bed, looking at us. Weird, I thought, as I got up to shower while...

www.theexaminernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Tracey Folly

My husband locked me out of our 2-car garage

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I paid the mortgage, so why couldn't I access the garage?. There was a poster hanging on the wall of the apartment I shared with my husband. The poster showed a curvaceous blonde woman sitting astride a motorcycle. I hated that poster.
Upworthy

Elderly 'Up' homeowner turned down million-dollar offer, forced mall to build around her home

In 2006, Edith Macefield became a local hero after refusing to bow before corporate power. Today, she lives in a home in Seattle, Washington, surrounded by a mall on three sides. Macefield, who was 84 then, was living in her modest farmhouse when she was approached by people who wanted to build a new mall where her house stood along with that of a few others adjacent to hers. She had bought the property for $3,750 in 1952 and lived there with her mother, Alice. At the time, she worked as a store manager at Spic 'N' Span Cleaners. In 2006, the house was 108 years old. Property developers were buying up properties in the area with the idea of building a mall at the location, reported Fox Business.
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Security Systems#Robbery
thespruce.com

Should You Take Your Shoes Off Inside Someone's Home?

The long-awaited game night finally rolled around and upon walking into your friend's place, it hits you: should you take your shoes off in someone else's home? It's a good question and one that won't get the same answer across different households. You might get a breezy "whatever you prefer" from one friend and a firm "please put them on the shoe rack" from another. This is what makes it impossible to provide an easy answer, much less say which one is "correct." So what should you do when visiting someone else?
RELATIONSHIPS
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Apartment Therapy

9 Items That Are Always Worth Splurging On (at Least a Little!) in Your Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating and furnishing a new space can feel overwhelming, especially if you’re trying to do it on a budget. But living spaces become much more enjoyable when you fill them with quality pieces you love — and that are built to last. Often, that means getting picky about where you choose to splurge a bit.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
mansionglobal.com

These Empty-Nesters Are Upsizing to Their Forever Home

Michael Verlander and his wife, Janet Verlander, built this house with 26-foot-high ceilings on 15 acres about 4 miles from the center of Healdsburg, Calif. Suzanne White, 58, longed for a swimming pool. Her husband, Mark White, 60, wanted a music studio and a space for a workshop. They both wanted to host more parties.
REAL ESTATE
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy