ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany

By Nexstar Media Wire, Stacker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHa3f_0estb8JO00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

Best restaurants in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor

#17. Scubber’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116
Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Jonathan’s Pizza Incorporated

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 31 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2703
Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Paesans Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601
Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Uno Pizzeria & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368
Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Paesan’s Pizza & Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328
Read more on Tripadvisor

Highest-rated cheap eats in Albany, according to Tripadvisor

#12. Noho Pizza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 195 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1308
Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. SOHO Pizzeria

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 269 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1059
Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Demarco’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501
Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Little Anthony’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566
Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Crispy Basil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221
Read more on Tripadvisor

The Black homeownership gap in Albany

#7. DC’s Pizza & Catering

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359
Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Golden Grain Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291
Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Orchard Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 68 N Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12206-2225
Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. I Love NY Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1825 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4735
Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Restaurant Navona

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
Read more on Tripadvisor

Highest-paying jobs in Albany with no degree needed

#2. Ralph’s Tavern

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227
Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514
Read more on Tripadvisor

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Restaurants
City
Albany, NY
City
Glens Falls, NY
Albany, NY
Food & Drinks
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Sports
2 On Your Side

Syracuse-based restaurant is now moving to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Syracuse-based restaurant that closed its doors last year is packing up and moving here to Buffalo. Strong Hearts Buffalo is taking over the former Ru's Pierogi location on Niagara Street. They serve vegan comfort food, according to their website, and say they are built upon the ethics of animal, earth and human liberation.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Crust#Restaurant Chains#Central Ave#Tavern#Food Drink#American#Italian#Paesans Pizza
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
i95 ROCK

Bridgeport Man Drives to Danbury to Yell at His Phone About a Hot Dog

If it's labeled Danbury, I'm going to watch it, that means, I end up wasting a lot of time. However, every few days I click on something that is worth the price of admission, like this video. It was posted to Youtube on March 14, 2022 by a guy named Claude. Claude reviews food on his Youtube channel "Mostly Healthy Food Reviews." Claude tagged the video with the following description:
DANBURY, CT
WNYT

Man stabbed in face in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the face. It happened on Monday - just after midnight - on the 400 block of Summit Avenue. The man was taken to Albany Med. Police believe it was a domestic incident.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy