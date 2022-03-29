Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) – There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Albany on Tripadvisor . Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.Best restaurants in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
#17. Scubber’s
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 186 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205-1116
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#16. Jonathan’s Pizza Incorporated
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 31 N Pearl St, Albany, NY 12207-2703
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#15. Paesans Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1785 Western Ave, Albany, NY 12203-4601
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#14. Uno Pizzeria & Grill
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1 Crossgates Mall Rd, Albany, NY 12203-5368
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#13. Paesan’s Pizza & Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 289 Ontario St, Albany, NY 12203-1328
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#12. Noho Pizza
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 195 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1308
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#11. SOHO Pizzeria
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 269 Lark St, Albany, NY 12210-1059
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#10. Demarco’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1965 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4501
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#9. Little Anthony’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1095 Central Ave Ste A, Albany, NY 12205-3566
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#8. Crispy Basil
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1671 Western Ave 12203, Albany, NY 12203-4221
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#7. DC’s Pizza & Catering
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $
– Address: 1182 Western Ave Ste 1 Ste 1, Albany, NY 12203-3359
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#6. Golden Grain Pizza
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (33 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 98 Wolf Rd Hanaford Plaza, Albany, NY 12205-1291
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#5. Orchard Tavern
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 68 N Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12206-2225
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#4. I Love NY Pizza
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1825 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-4735
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#3. Restaurant Navona
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 289 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208-3123
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#2. Ralph’s Tavern
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1328 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205-5227
– Read more on Tripadvisor
#1. Sovrana Grocery Bakery & Deli
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Price: $
– Address: 63 N Lake Ave, Albany, NY 12206-2514
– Read more on Tripadvisor
This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 3