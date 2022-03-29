20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 40.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading following announcement of collaboration with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY).
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 34.8% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Guardforce AI said it is in the process of establishing subsidiaries in Dubai, Australia with a focus on robotics as a service rollout initiatives.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 22.8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 80% on Monday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 25% to $0.2523 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
- Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) rose 17.3% to $8.14 in pre-market trading.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) rose 15.9% to $54.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.03 on sales of $196.20 million.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 15.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after reporting a surge in FY21 sales.
- TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 14.4% to $2.68 in pre-market trading following year end results.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) rose 14.2% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Monday.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNL) shares rose 7.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares fell 28.7% to $12.68 in pre-market trading. NeoGenomics said it sees Q1 2022 revenue below prior guidance of $118 million to $120 million.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 21.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) shares fell 19.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) fell 16.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 13.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Lipocine received FDA approval for Type 3 - new dosage form for testosterone undecanoate.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 13.1% to $0.2499 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares fell 11.6% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 13% year-over-year to $4.2 million, missing the consensus of $5.25 million.
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 11.4% to $18.06 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 10% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Monday.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 9.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Kaixin shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company announced an order for 20,000 electric vehicles.
Comments / 0