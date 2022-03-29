ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZCLp_0estaozu00
  • IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) rose 40.1% to $21.00 in pre-market trading following announcement of collaboration with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY).
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) rose 34.8% to $1.59 in pre-market trading. Guardforce AI said it is in the process of establishing subsidiaries in Dubai, Australia with a focus on robotics as a service rollout initiatives.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 22.8% to $2.85 in pre-market trading after jumping 80% on Monday.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 25% to $0.2523 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Monday.
  • Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVTL) rose 17.3% to $8.14 in pre-market trading.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) rose 15.9% to $54.60 in pre-market trading as the company reported Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.03 on sales of $196.20 million.
  • ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) rose 15.6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after reporting a surge in FY21 sales.
  • TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) rose 14.4% to $2.68 in pre-market trading following year end results.
  • NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) rose 14.2% to $3.70 in pre-market trading after declining 24% on Monday.
  • Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNL) shares rose 7.7% to $5.18 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares fell 28.7% to $12.68 in pre-market trading. NeoGenomics said it sees Q1 2022 revenue below prior guidance of $118 million to $120 million.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 21.1% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
  • Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) shares fell 19.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAH) fell 16.2% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported FY21 EPS results were down from last year. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares fell 13.7% to $1.57 in pre-market trading. Lipocine received FDA approval for Type 3 - new dosage form for testosterone undecanoate.
  • Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) fell 13.1% to $0.2499 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
  • Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) shares fell 11.6% to $4.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 13% year-over-year to $4.2 million, missing the consensus of $5.25 million.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) fell 11.4% to $18.06 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 10% to $3.30 in pre-market trading after jumping over 35% on Monday.
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) fell 9.5% to $1.32 in pre-market trading. Kaixin shares jumped over 31% on Monday after the company announced an order for 20,000 electric vehicles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Pharmaceuticals#Igm Biosciences#Igms#Guardforce Ai Co#Gfai#Hymc#Sxtc#Vertical Aerospace Ltd#Evtl#The Lovesac Company#Reshape Lifesciences Inc#Rsls#Fy21#Trxade Health#Neximmune#Nexi#Sunl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Place
Dubai
Country
China
Benzinga

Will Smith Says He Was 'Out Of Line' And 'Wrong' In Public Apology To Chris Rock

Will Smith on Monday issued a public apology to fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock for striking him at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. What Happened: The 53-year old Smith, who won Best Actor for his role in “King Richard,” minutes after he slapped Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, said on Instagram that his “behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Could Get Floor Vote In The House, Sooner Rather Than Later

Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment. Rumors of a floor vote, coming from a congressional staffer and a key advocate familiar with the high-level discussions and another source close to Marijuana Moment's redaction, are being fueled by a closed-to-press session held weeks ago by congressional Democrats at a party retreat. The session featured a panel on advancing marijuana reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy