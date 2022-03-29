ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why high inflation can become a self-fulfilling prophecy

Cover picture for the articleSoaring prices are weighing on consumer sentiment, but Americans have not cut back on their spending -- at least not yet. Now, some economists worry that along with the tight labor market and rising wages, high inflation could become a self-fulfilling prophecy. America's job market is on fire, and...

Target hikes minimum wage up to $24/hour for some workers

"The market has changed. We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.” —Target CEO Brian Cornell to The Associated Press. “It's just a good business decision to keep on raising hourly wages for workers as it will help retain the top talent that is driving strong sales and profits.” — Target CFO Michael Fiddelke.
Inflation is so hot the Fed may have to hike interest rates like it's 1994

Inflation is so hot that Wall Street banks are falling over each other to predict the dramatic moves the Federal Reserve will have to make to cool prices off. Goldman Sachs raised eyebrows earlier this week by forecasting the Fed will raise interest rates by a half a percentage point in each of the next two meetings.
Here's How Walmart, Target and Amazon Plan to Deal With Price Increases

It's not rocket science to make the inference that rising inflation is hurting American consumers, especially in poorer households. The headline consumer price index for the month of February was estimated to have risen 7.9% from last year, up from the 7.5% pace in January and the fastest in four decades, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated.
Where Hawaii ranks among low-wage workers hit by inflation

(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line. Many states hiked their...
People face biggest drop in living standards since 1956

The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said. Rising prices and tax hikes mean...
Walmart to hire 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter

Walmart Inc. WMT, -0.29% announced plans on Wednesday to add 50,000 U.S. associates in the first quarter across the company's stores, clubs, campuses and supply chain. The announcement was part of a blog post, authored by Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, who detailed the perks of working for the retail giant, including career advancement, health care benefits starting at $31.40 per pay period and improved technology for store workers. Walmart's average hourly pay is $16.40 per hour with some roles reaching $30 per hour in certain markets. Walmart announced on Tuesday that it will add 5,000 workers in its Atlanta and Toronto tech hubs. Walmart has 2.3 million associates around the world. Walmart stock has gained about 9% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
‘Modern-day slave labour’: Ministers to eradicate loophole blocking minimum wage for live-in workers

Au pairs and nannies are celebrating a “historic victory” after the government announced it will eradicate the legal loophole which left live-in workers exempt from minimum wage laws.Rules implemented in 1999 outlined a “family worker exemption” which stipulated employees needn’t be paid minimum wage if they are living in the home of their employer and are treated like they are part of the family.The Nanny Solidarity Network, a grassroots campaign organisation, warned the UK’s laws on live-in workers have forged an “invisible, exploited group of migrant women, unable to report abuse” who are wholly reliant on the family housing them...
Cost of living worries: Unions push further on pay as inflation soars

Unions are set to push for pay rises of around 10% this year. Unison, the UK's biggest union, urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to fund an above-inflation pay rise in the public sector. And another union, Prospect, predicted "conflict" with firms and the government if there were large falls in real-terms...
