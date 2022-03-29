ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Elbit Systems Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
 1 day ago
Elbit Systems ESLT reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 02:43 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elbit Systems beat estimated earnings by 13.23%, reporting an EPS of $2.14 versus an estimate of $1.89.

Revenue was up $116.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.44 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 1.89 1.57 1.40 1.93

EPS Actual 2.33 2.11 1.72 2.38

Revenue Estimate 1.26B 1.17B 1.10B 1.33B

Revenue Actual 1.36B 1.30B 1.12B 1.38B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

