Recap: Kala Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e2xrY_0estaUIG00

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 65.85%, reporting an EPS of $-0.68 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was down $382.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.45 -0.68 -0.46

EPS Actual -0.43 -0.57 -0.49 -0.55

Revenue Estimate 5.16M 5.33M 4.18M 2.39M

Revenue Actual 3.07M 3.05M 3.27M 2.24M

