ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

European shares join global rally as Russia-Ukraine peace talks hint at progress

By Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

March 29 (Reuters) - European shares rallied on Tuesday, taking cues from strength in Asian markets and on Wall Street, as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine yielded the most tangible sign yet of progress towards negotiating an end to the war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) climbed 1.6% to its highest in nearly a month, and extended gains to a third straight session, as a sell-off in bonds continued.

All major sectors were in positive territory, led by automakers (.SXAP)and banks (.SX7P)which jumped 5.9% and 3.8%respectively.

Russia promised on Tuesday to scale down military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine as a confidence-building step. Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in the most detailed formula yet for a potential settlement to the five-week conflict. read more

"After the potential breakthrough in peace talks, European stocks accelerated gains made earlier in the day, as there has been real concern, not just about violence on Europe's doorstep, but also the effects on commodities,"said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Germany's two-year yield briefly turned positive for the first time since 2014, while the U.S. 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve moved another step closer to inversion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEuz8_0estaJpV00
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

"You're not seeing the same movements in Germany treasury markets as in the U.S., but soaring inflation could prompt the European Central Bank, too, to tighten faster than anticipated, which will spur an increased cost of living squeeze for consumers... The other worry is the possible recession indicated," Streeter added.

Investor focus is also on oil and gas supplies after Russia said it would accept payments for its gas exports in roubles. Russian gas accounts for about 40% of Europe's total consumption and the move could exacerbate a crunch in the continent and fan inflation. read more

Gains in London's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) were curbed by a 2.5% slide in lender Barclays (BARC.L) after one of its top investors offloaded stock roughly equivalent to a 3% stake in the bank.

The STOXX 600 is on course to end March with small gains - its first month in the black this year. But the index is on course for its first quarterly loss in eight, as worries over broadening inflation given the surge in commodity prices and the subsequent hit to economic growth keep risk appetite in check.

France and Germany saw bigger than expected drops in consumer confidence this month as government measures to help with rising inflation and fuel costs offered little relief following Russia's invasion, surveys showed. [nL2N2VW0GX]

Shares of Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) slipped 4.1% after the Danish shipper said the Shanghai lockdown will hurt trucking services and increase transport costs, while the world's biggest cement-maker Holcim (HOLN.S) gained 3.9% after saying it is exiting the Russian market. read more

Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#European Stocks#Inflation#Asian#Pan European#Stoxx#Treasury
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NBC Philadelphia

How the Russia-Ukraine War Could Hit China's Trade

The Asian manufacturing giant's trade surplus could narrow to $238 billion this year – just about 35% of the historical high of $676 billion attained last year, according to estimates from ANZ Research. "The war in Ukraine will soon start to weigh on net trade due to softer foreign...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia must adhere to U.N. Charter, say UK and India

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russia must adhere to the United Nations Charter, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a call on Tuesday, according to a readout provided by Johnson's office. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created a rift between India, which imports...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy