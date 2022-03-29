ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China regulator denies rumours about probes on Xiaomi-invested firms

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqr3U_0estZnDY00

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China's securities watchdog denied market rumours on Tuesday that Chinese regulators had launched probes on companies in Xiaomi Corp's (1810.HK) industrial chain or restricted such firms' listing plans.

The China Securities Regulatory Commision (CSRC) was responding to social media articles claiming regulators were stepping up scrutiny over Xiaomi-invested companies, some of which are seeking listings.

CSRC said it would continue to vet initial public offering (IPO) plans according to relevant rules and regulations, saying it would treat all applicants fairly and keep policy expectations stable.

"We hope market participants don't believe in or spread rumours and work together to safeguard a sound market environment," CSRC said in a statement.

Xiaomi, the Chinese smartphone maker, said in a statement on Tuesday it had launched a lawsuit in response to "fabricated and baseless rumours" online about its industrial chain and investment activities.

Xiaomi told Reuters they had no further comment.

Reporting by Samuel Shen and Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China, Pakistan share concern about sanctions on Russia, China says

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - China and Pakistan share concern about "spill-over effects of unilateral sanctions" on Russia over its war against Ukraine and called for a ceasefire and diplomatic resolution of the crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Old allies China and Pakistan have refrained from condemning...
CHINA
International Business Times

Shanghai Denies Lockdown Rumours As Daily COVID Infections Near 1,000

Authorities in the Chinese city of Shanghai have denied rumours of a city-wide lockdown after a sixth straight increase in daily asymptomatic coronavirus cases pushed its count to record levels despite a campaign of mass testing aimed at stifling the spread. The latest outbreak in China's wealthy commercial hub remains...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Rumours#Chinese#Xiaomi Corp#Csrc
CNBC

Chinese stocks may start exiting the U.S. in two years, warns Asian Corporate Governance Association

The delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks may come in the next two to three years, according to Jamie Allen of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Dual-listed Chinese stocks were recently in the spotlight after delisting fears reemerged following a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcement that U.S.-listed securities for five Chinese companies are at risk of delisting.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
BBC

The Western brands unable to leave Russia

The invasion of Ukraine has led many Western brands to shun Russia, but some still have outlets open in the country and say they are not able to shut them. Marks and Spencer, Burger King, and hotel groups Marriott and Accor are restricted by complex franchise deals preventing them from withdrawing.
ECONOMY
Reuters

China’s politics have wrecked its markets

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Accumulated political and diplomatic errors are trashing valuations at listed Chinese companies. Although officials belatedly snapped into action on Wednesday, having spent the last few years taking investors for granted, Beijing will struggle to reassure them now. While the war in Ukraine has...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's Sinopec plans its biggest capital expenditure in history

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (600028.SS), better known as Sinopec, is planning its highest capital investment in history for 2022 after recording its best profit in a decade, echoing Beijing's call for energy companies to raise production. Sinopec expects to spend 198 billion yuan ($31.10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin still wants to attend G20 in Indonesia and ‘has China’s backing’

Vladimir Putin has reportedly expressed willingness to attend the G20 summit later this year in Indonesia as China said Russia was an “important member,” in a pushback to the potential pressure building up to expel Moscow from the Bali event for its war on Ukraine.Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva said in a news conference that Mr Putin is willing to travel to Bali in November to attend the G20 summit. She said Russia should not be expelled over the Ukraine invasion as G20 is an economic forum."It will depend on many, many things, including the Covid situation, which is...
POLITICS
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE China's Sinopec pauses Russia projects, Beijing wary of sanctions -sources

March 25 (Reuters) - (March 25, story corrects to show that Novatek did not respond to requests for comment, not that it declined to comment) China's state-run Sinopec Group has suspended talks for a major petrochemical investment and a gas marketing venture in Russia, sources told Reuters, heeding a government call for caution as sanctions mount over the invasion of Ukraine.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

383K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy