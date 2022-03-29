ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ceasefire alone not enough to lift British sanctions, PM Johnson told cabinet

By Reuters
 1 day ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - A ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine would not be enough to trigger the lifting of British sanctions, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a meeting of his senior ministers on Tuesday.

"The prime minister said a ceasefire alone would not be cause for UK sanctions to be removed on Russia," Johnson's spokesman told reporters, giving his account of the cabinet meeting.

"He said the pressure on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must be increased both through further economic measures and providing military aid to ensure Russia changes course completely."

