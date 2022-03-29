ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgSZN_0estZLhK00

SNAP households have received emergency allotments (EA allotments) equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit, since March of 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic .

Gas Stimulus: Live Blog Updates
Find: Does Aldi Accept SNAP EBT Food Stamps?

State SNAP agencies have had the option to issue emergency allotments (on a month-to-month basis) to all SNAP households if the state meets certain criteria. As long as there’s a national public health emergency (PHE) in place — and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place — states may choose to continue to provide monthly emergency allotments.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra extended the COVID-19 federal public health emergency on Jan. 16, 2022. A PHE declaration lasts until the secretary declares that the PHE no longer exists — or upon the expiration of the 90-day period from when the PHE was declared. The current PHE is set to expire on April 16.

The USDA has granted waivers to the following states through the end of April 2022:

  • Alabama.
  • Illinois.
  • Maine.
  • Michigan.
  • New Jersey.
  • North Carolina.
  • Oregon.
  • Rhode Island.
  • South Carolina.
  • Virginia.
  • Washington.
  • West Virginia.
  • Wisconsin.
  • Wyoming.

Learn: SNAP Schedule 2022: April Payments
Explore: Do Fred Meyer Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT?

Since April 2021, all households in states with these benefits have received emergency allotments of at least $95. Households will automatically receive any supplemental EA SNAP benefits on their EBT card.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra Money in April?

Comments / 6

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates

120K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

26M+

Views

Related
The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Public Health Emergency#Aldi#Phe#Usda
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
GOBankingRates

Does KFC Accept SNAP EBT Cards?

Select Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients who have a hankering for a bucket of finger lickin' good chicken can satisfy that craving by using their electronic benefit payment cards at...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State With The Most Empty Houses

The residential real estate market in America has been described as out of control. Prices in some markets have risen 50% over the last two years. Nationwide, home prices were up almost 20% in 2021. While several conditions have contributed to the rise, none is more obvious than historically low mortgage rates. Recently, as interest […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
120K+
Followers
10K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy