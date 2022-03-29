ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beverly (Bev) Walker

Greater Milwaukee Today
 1 day ago

Beverly (Bev) Walker, 90, of Eagle went to her heavenly home Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at Crossroads Care Center of Pewaukee in Waukesha, with her beloved daughter Ellie by her side. Born in Waukesha, she was the daughter of the late Clyde E. Jeffrey and Esther Myrtle (Galoff) Jeffrey. She...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Deborah Lynn Joers

Deborah Lynn Joers

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
Sandy D. Campbell

Sandy D. Campbell

Nov. 1, 1940 - March 19, 2022. Sandy D. Campbell, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was born on November 1, 1940, to Florian and Florence Campbell in Madison. Sandy is survived by his children, Douglas (Tricia), Darrin (Kimberly) and Michelle (Sean) McCarthy; his six...
OBITUARIES
Elizabeth R. Notch

Elizabeth R. Notch

Feb. 13, 1939 - March 21, 2022. Elizabeth "Betty" R. Notch, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Homes in Watertown. Elizabeth R. Erickson was born on February 13, 1939, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Edwin and Rose (Manik) Erickson. On October 4, 1957, she married George E. Notch in Waukegan, Illinois. George preceded her in death on December 8, 2011. George and Betty were the proud parents of 16 foster children.
WATERTOWN, WI
Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister)

Mary B. Crawford (nee Hafemeister) Mary found peace and was reunited in heaven with her daughter, Kelly Pipp, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 74. Loving wife of Jim Crawford for 54 years. Beloved mom of Robert (Erin) Crawford. Cherished grandma of Cheyenne (Adam). James, Logan (Marie), Skylar and Paige. Dear sister of Lyn (Mike) Russell and Diane McMorris. Mary was loved and will be remembered by other friends and family.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Brad M. Callies

Brad M. Callies

Dec. 12, 1964 - March 21, 2022. Brad M. Callies, age 57, of the Town of Herman, Hartford, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 21, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, surrounded by his close family. Brad was born December 12, 1964 in Hartford to Dana R. (nee...
HARTFORD, WI
Lorraine M. Johnson

Lorraine M. Johnson

Dec. 16, 1927 - March 24, 2022. Lorraine M. Johnson (formerly Reynolds) of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on December 16, 1927, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (nee Everman) Koch. Lorraine grew up in Beloit and married Robert Reynolds and together they had two daughters, Kristine and Kathy. She was a longtime member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Waukesha where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on many committees. Lorraine also enjoyed being a member of Church Women United and volunteering with the Waukesha County Victim Assistance program. She loved traveling, camping, fishing and vacationing in Canada with her husband, Bob.
WAUKESHA, WI
David M. Broadfoot

David M. Broadfoot

Oct. 14, 1930 - Feb. 24, 2022. David M. Broadfoot was born October 14, 1930, and passed away peacefully February 24, 2022, at the age of 91. Former spouse of Mary H. O’Brien. Loving father of Dave (Sue) Broadfoot, Michael (Cynthia LaBella) Broadfoot and Mary (Dan) Blomfeldt. Proud grandfather of David G. (Kate) Broadfoot, Joseph (Jenny) Broadfoot, Jonathan (fiancee Makayla Hirst) Broadfoot, Paul Broadfoot, Theresa Broadfoot, Mia Broadfoot, Arianna Broadfoot, Andrew Blomfeldt and Sara Blomfeldt. Great-grandfather of four. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
WAUKESHA, WI
Rita McKeown

Rita McKeown

Feb. 24, 1962 - March 6, 2022. Rita was welcomed into the world by Gene and Dorothy Boxhom on Feb. 24, 1962, but left the earth on March 6, 2022, after a long illness that she faced with determination and courage. Although small of stature, her heart was big as...
WAUKESHA, WI
Dennis Edward Tallant

Dennis Edward Tallant

Dennis Edward Tallant, age 86, of Boulder City, Nevada, passed away on March 13, 2022. He was born in Milwaukee on February 28, 1936, to Ralph and Loretta Tallant. He married Sandra Farmer on June 3, 1961. They raised their family in Waukesha and moved to Boulder City after retiring in 1993. Sandra preceded him in death in 2014. He served his country in the United States Army for 33 years and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Patricia M. Schoenhaar

Patricia M. Schoenhaar

Patricia M. Schoenhaar (nee Raab), age 84, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her home. She was born April 26, 1937, in Barton to Frederick and Mary (nee Roerenbach) Raab. On January 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Schoenhaar at...
WEST BEND, WI
Susan D. Bacskai

Susan D. Bacskai

Jan. 22, 1941 - March 22, 2022. Susan D. Bacskai (Buske), 81, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, at her home. Susan was born Jan. 22, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Harold and Veronica (Eisenbart) Buske. Susan is survived by her brother, H. James Buske (Stephanie), Sun Prairie; her four children,...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Martha Emma Liesener

Martha Emma Liesener

Dec. 23, 1925 - March 26, 2022. Martha Emma Liesener (nee Ward), 96, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Jackson. Martha was born in Neshkoro on December 23, 1925, to the late Peter and Martha (Gley) Ward. She was baptized Jan. 1, 1926, and...
JACKSON, WI
Leonard R. Pietrowiak, 88

Leonard R. Pietrowiak, 88

Leonard passed away on March 17 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Mary; proud father of Michael (Nancy) Pietrowiak, Christine (Charles) Dicka, Caryn (Jon) Evenson, Susan (Brian) Doyle, Kenneth (Jeannie) Pietrowiak, and Mark (Lisa) Pietrowiak; proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angeline, and his brother Joseph Pietrowiak Jr.
GRAFTON, WI
Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)

Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson)

Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) Jennifer Ann Cook (nee Thompson) of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the age of 49. She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on March 28, 1972, the daughter of Donald and Carol (nee Leder) Thompson. She will be forever missed by her...
WAUKESHA, WI
Jodi 'Toad' Lynn Ott

Jodi ‘Toad’ Lynn Ott

Jan. 17, 1979 - March 15, 2022. Jodi “Toad” Lynn Ott, 43, of Milwaukee, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after a long and courageously fought battle with addiction. Jodi “Toad” was born on January 17, 1979, to Paula and Donald H. Ott Jr. She was raised in West Bend and graduated with the Class of 1996 from West Bend West. Upon graduation up until she passed she worked at the Best of the Best and Busiest of Restaurants. Her skills and extensive knowledge within the food and service industry were the best around! Jodi was so good that she would often find herself being recruited to come work for the customer whom she would be serving or waiting on.
Rose Marie Nettesheim

Rose Marie Nettesheim

Rose Marie Nettesheim, age 91, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on March 11, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Linder) Schmidt in Waukesha. Rose Marie is survived by her children, Chuck (Cathy), Mary Jo (Gary) Flanagan, Dave (Donna), Bob (Barb), John (Julie) and...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Janice 'Jan' Marie Gloege

Janice 'Jan' Marie Gloege

March 7, 1943 - March 23, 2022. Janice 'Jan' Marie Gloege (nee Paul), age 79, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on March 7, 1943, to Rudolph and Anna (nee Annoye) Paul....
WEST BEND, WI
Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore

Barbara (Barb) Ann Moore (Liesse), beloved mother, daughter, sister and dear friend, passed away on March 17, 2022, at the age of 85. Born in West Allis on July 1, 1936, Barb lived much of her life in West Bend, where she raised three children as a single mother. Her children were her life and she heroically made sure they were cared for and loved — not an easy feat as a single mother and despite hearing challenges since birth. Barbara spent the final years of her life surrounded by family and friends in Madison, where she moved to be closer to family in 2016.
WEST BEND, WI
Robert D. Fink

Robert D. Fink

June 11, 1947 - March 23, 2022. On March 23, 2022, Robert (Bob) D. Fink happily joined his wife, Joan, in heaven. His storytelling days began in Fond du Lac on June 11, 1947, when he was born to Winnie and Audrey Fink. After a childhood full of adventures (and misadventures) with his numerous siblings and cousins on the family farm, he pursued a teaching degree at Central College and later Marion College after his time in the Army Reserves.
WEST BEND, WI
Kenneth H. Rademan

Kenneth H. Rademan

Kenneth H. Rademan of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at age 88.He was born in Merton Township on March 27, 1934, the son of Arthur and Florence (nee Koester) Rademan. He was a 1952 graduate of Hartland High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. On April 26, 1959, he married JoAnn Buth at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sullivan. Ken worked as a home delivery milkman for 43 years, retiring in 2000 and then enjoyed other various jobs in retirement. He was a faithful member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. Ken loved polka dancing and enjoyed dancing with his wife in many local and regional area dances. He was an avid Brewers fan.
WAUKESHA, WI

