German American Bank announces participation in the EVERFI Financial Bee

John R. Waldron, president and CEO of County National Bank, announced the recent promotion of several members of the CNB team. Ray Briner has been promoted to commercial loan lfficer. He joined County National Bank in August of 2009 and has 12 years of banking experience. He served CNB as a credit analyst and transitioned to the senior analyst position before moving into the commercial loan department as a lender. He serves on city council in Hillsdale for Ward 4, current Secretary and Board Member of the Exchange Club (Past President), and board member and treasurer of the Hillsdale County Fair. He also volunteers at the Hillsdale High School football games taking tickets and as a softball and basketball coach for the Hillsdale Recreation Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from International Business College.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 16 DAYS AGO