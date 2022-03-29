ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

German American Bank announces participation in the EVERFI Financial Bee

 1 day ago

JASPER, Ind. — German American Bank has announced its sponsorship of this year’s EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee. A sponsor since the inaugural event in 2020, German American Bank is excited to once again offer access to this regional challenge taking place April 1-15, 2022. The financial literacy course is available for...

