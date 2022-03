At Marina Sestasvili-Piotrowska’s kitchen table, Polish mingles with Ukrainian and people meet each other’s gaze with the shy smile of new acquaintance. Dazed-looking pensioners pad around in their pyjamas, while volunteers busy themselves for another day at the border.In just three weeks, Chutor Gorajec, a rambling guest house in a tiny hamlet near Poland’s border with Ukraine, has been transformed into a refugee shelter. Everyone is getting their bearings.“I feel like we’re at war,” says Marina. “My family is safe but mentally we’re at war.”Since the Russian invasion triggered a historic exodus, Marina and her husband Marcin have been at...

IMMIGRATION ・ 16 DAYS AGO