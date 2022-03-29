St. Peter Has Grants to Make Disability Accommodations

MICHIGAN, USA — Disability Advocates of Kent County, a nonprofit that supports disabled people in West Michigan, has received a $975,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grant will be used to make home modifications and repairs to low-income seniors' homes to allow...
SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Saint Peter’s main street will be seeing more change. Minnesota Avenue has seen places like It’s About Time and 2 Green Owls move to new locations, and now a popular pizza restaurant is packing up. The last two years have put stress...
Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.
(Baltimore City Health Department) The Baltimore City Health Department continues closing down food establishments for operating without a license and other city violations. Restaurants shut down for operating without a license were Clean Juice Baltimore on Whetstone Way, La Katiza on Reisterstown Road, Port McHenry Tavern on Riverview Avenue and Pizza Master on Washington Boulevard, according to the health department.
