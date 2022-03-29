St. Peter Has Grants to Make Disability Accommodations

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO