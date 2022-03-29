ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Starts at SS

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Rojas started at shortstop and went 1-for-2 with a double in Monday's spring training game against the Dodgers. Rojas...

NBC San Diego

Padres Trade for Dodgers Outfielder

For most of the off-season (non-lockout, of course) and all of Spring Training the Padres have been on the hunt for outfield depth. On Monday they got some from a somewhat surprising place. For just the 5th time in franchise history the Padres made a trade with the Dodgers. San...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs Trade Infielder Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks

Cubs trade Sergio Alcántara to Diamondbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Cubs manipulate their roster leading up to Opening Day, they made a trade Sunday, sending infielder Sergio Alcántara to the Diamondbacks for cash. Alcántara was on the outside looking in this spring in the...
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres trade for Dodgers OF/1B Matt Beaty

On Monday, the Padres announced that they had traded RHP River Ryan to the Dodgers in exchange for OF/1B Matt Beaty. Beaty’s career slash line is .262/.333/.425. He’s hit 18 home runs to go along with 91 RBIs and 79 runs scored.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Albert Pujols-Cardinals reunion details; Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte signs contract extension | Latest updates

Who says you can’t go home? An unlikely reunion leads off a rundown of the latest MLB transactions. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reports “Source confirms: Albert Pujols is signing with the Cardinals. It’s a one-year, major league deal, pending physical, and a really cool potential bookend to his career. @dgoold and @katiejwoo were on it. ... Once he completes his physical, Pujols will officially return to the Cardinals organization with which he starred through his first 11 seasons in the major leagues, capturing three National League MVP awards, claiming two World Series championships and compiling nine All-Star Game appearances.”
MLB
Person
Nick Ahmed
KEYT

Padres’ Clevinger set to pitch after 2nd Tommy John surgery

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is on track to rejoin the Padres’ starting rotation this season after missing 2021 following his second Tommy John surgery. The first surgery was in 2012. One of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, the 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020. He’s set to pitch in a rotation that includes Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell.
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Preview: Dodgers Play Diamondbacks At Salt River Fields

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Salt River Fields on Monday afternoon, but this time for a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks. L.A. previously settled for a tie in their road game against the Colorado Rockies. Meanwhile, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks are meeting for the first and only time...
MLB
#Diamondbacks
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance

Martin allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a spring training start against the Dodgers on Monday. Martin made his second appearance and first start of the Cactus League. Both outings were for multiple innings, so he's being stretched out as a potential starter for Arizona, which is looking to fill the fifth spot in the rotation. Zach Davies is the leading candidate, but he may not be ready the first week of the season. If Martin doesn't stick with the Diamondbacks -- as a starter or long reliever -- he'll likely serve as a starter at Triple-A Reno.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Could get work with Ahmed ailing

Perdomo could get work at shortstop early in the year with Nick Ahmed dealing with a shoulder injury. Ahmed had an MRI on his shoulder which yielded inconclusive results, so it wouldn't be that surprising if he opened the year on the injured list. Perdomo might already be the better all-around player, as both guys are good defensive shortstops while Ahmed has a lengthy track record as a below-average hitter. Perdomo came on strong at the end of last season in the upper minors and in the majors and he has a chance to steal double-digit bases over a full season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Won't be available for Opening Day

Ahmed (shoulder) said Wednesday that he recently received a pair of cortisone shots, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Ahmed has been dealing with shoulder discomfort this week, and he'll be unable to throw or hit for 10 days following his cortisone shots. As a result, the 32-year-old won't be available for Opening Day, but it's not yet clear whether he'll wind up on the injured list to begin the season. Geraldo Perdomo and Sergio Alcantara should fill in at shortstop while Ahmed is sidelined.
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Baseball
Sports
numberfire.com

Rangers' Jon Gray named Opening Day starter against Toronto

Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray will be on the mound for Opening Day's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gray will get the start for Texas against the Blue Jays on Friday, April 8th. It will be his debut for the Rangers after spending the last six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. Gray signed with the Rangers as a free agent in December.
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Spring debut on tap Saturday

Kahnle (elbow) threw his second live batting practice Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Giants, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The 32-year-old won't be ready for Opening Day as he nears his return from Tommy John surgery in August of...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Spring Training Roster: Zach McKinstry Optioned, Andy Burns Re-Assigned

The Los Angeles Dodgers made more Spring Training roster cuts on Tuesday by optioning Zach McKinstry to Minor League camp and re-assigning Andy Burns as well. The Dodgers are now down to 41 players in big league camp as Opening Day of the 2022 season nears. Burns and McKinstry remain...
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Set for starting role at third base

Flores is expected to be the Giants' starting third baseman after Evan Longoria (finger) was ruled out for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Flores is a natural third baseman and the next in line at the hot corner. The 30-year-old played all around the infield last season as a versatile defender. He hit a decent .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored in 139 contests in 2021. It's unclear how long Flores could hold onto an everyday role given the murky timeline of Longoria's recovery.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yacksel Rios: Goes to minor-league camp

The White Sox reassigned Rios to minor-league camp Tuesday. Rios spent time in three organizations during the 2021 season and saw big-league action with the Mariners and Red Sox, covering 27.1 innings over 23 MLB appearances and generating a 4.28 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. He was forced to settle for a minor-league deal with the White Sox over the winter and will now have to bide his time at Triple-A Charlotte with the hope that an opportunity in the big-league bullpen opens up at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

The Rays optioned Brujan to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Given that he turned in a lowly .154 OPS in 26 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2021 before finishing the season at Triple-A Durham, Brujan's demotion comes as little surprise. The toolsy, switch-hitting 24-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects and likely doesn't need much further refinement in the minors, but Tampa Bay's wealth of infield and outfield talent may force Brujan to wait a little longer before getting his next trial with the big club. If he's able to take hold of a regular role with Tampa Bay at some point in 2022, Brujan would offer intriguing stolen-base upside, after swiping 44 bags in 52 attempts at Triple-A last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB

