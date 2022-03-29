ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Here Is How Consumer Credit Quality Has Historically Performed in a Rising Interest Rate Environment

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

In March, the Federal Reserve began a series of what could be as many as seven hikes this year to its benchmark overnight-loan interest rate. Knowing that these hikes might be coming, many experts, analysts, and investors are nervous about how they will affect the current state of the consumer.

Sure, U.S. consumers have been financially healthier than ever over the past few years. They've achieved higher savings rates, thanks in part to stimulus checks and other benefits such as enhanced unemployment benefits, and now they are enjoying a robust and competitive job market with low unemployment. But inflation has hit levels not seen in decades, gas prices are at record highs, and when the Fed raises the federal funds rate, that will increase the cost of debt.

Let's take a look at how consumer credit has historically performed during a rising-rate environment and see if it can offer clues to the current situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKs5Q_0estVc5300

Image source: Getty Images.

What normally happens

One way to gauge how the consumer has historically performed in a rising-rate environment is to look at how credit card charge-offs have trended during such periods. A charge-off is a debt that the lender considers unlikely to be collected. That doesn't mean the borrower won't suddenly make a payment, but it's viewed as unlikely because they have missed a payment or multiple payments. Investors look at charge-offs to determine the volume of loan losses a bank is currently experiencing or will soon experience. By looking at credit card charge-offs -- a type of consumer debt sensitive to rate hikes -- you can get clues to how consumers are handling them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d0n9_0estVc5300

Image source: Federal Reserve.

In the chart above, the blue line shows credit charge-offs as a percentage of all credit card loans at commercial banks. The red line is the federal funds rate. Starting on the left-hand side of the chart in 2008 in the midst of the Great Recession, there is a bit of a disconnect between the federal funds rate and the credit card charge-off rate. The economy was in disarray, so credit card charge-offs were rising even as the Fed sought to stimulate the economy by lowering the federal funds rate to close to zero, which brings down the cost of debt and incentivizes consumers to spend and businesses to borrow.

It can take consumers more time to recover from a financial crisis, which is why the federal funds rate and credit card charge-off rate aren't always moving in a perfectly correlated manner throughout history. As the economy began to recover, credit card charge-offs began to decline from an extremely high peak of close to 11% in 2010 down to below 3% at the end of 2014.

Then with the economy having recovered some, the Fed began raising the federal funds rate and credit card charge-offs increased from a decade low of 2.76% to roughly 3.80% when the federal funds rate reached its high in the last rate cycle, which was close to 2.5%. Keep in mind there is a lag effect. When the Fed raises interest rates, it doesn't impact the economy right away but often sets in gradually and takes at least several months to see an effect. That is likely why you see credit card charge-offs rising at a slower pace than the federal funds rate between 2016 and 2019 and keep rising even after the Fed lowered the federal funds rate in mid-2019.

Then COVID-19 hit, the Fed lowered rates to zero again, and credit card charge-offs dropped to historic lows of just over 1.5% at the end of 2021, in large part due to the government's efforts to aid consumers and businesses amid the pandemic.

Investors, however, are concerned that this interest rate hike cycle could be different. For one thing, it's coming quicker. The Fed now projects a total of 11 rate hikes through 2023, which would bring the federal funds rate to around 2.75%. The last time it was in a rate-boosting cycle, it took the Fed more than three years to lift the federal funds from near-zero to 2.5%. Inflation is also a lot higher than it was between 2015 and 2019. The Fed is also looking to gradually shrink its balance sheet, which grew enormously as it supported the economy over the past two years. But reducing its bond holdings will effectively remove liquidity from the economy, which could have other consequences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G91aL_0estVc5300

Image source: Statista.

It's a different situation this time

Ultimately, in a rising-rate environment, history and the experts warn us that the consumer will feel more financial pain. The Fed's goal with rate hikes is to bring inflation back down. It's normal for charge-offs to go up in a rising interest rate environment. What's different this time around is that there is higher inflation, leading some experts to be concerned that the U.S. could enter a recession or a period of stagflation marked by high inflation, high unemployment, and slow economic growth. The consumer is coming into this period in a position of strength. The question is whether the combination of high inflation and rising interest rates will leave them in a less resilient place than they occupied from 2015 to 2019 when the Fed was last attempting to lift the federal funds rate back toward its more usual levels.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Inflation is so hot the Fed may have to hike interest rates like it's 1994

Inflation is so hot that Wall Street banks are falling over each other to predict the dramatic moves the Federal Reserve will have to make to cool prices off. Goldman Sachs raised eyebrows earlier this week by forecasting the Fed will raise interest rates by a half a percentage point in each of the next two meetings.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Interest Rates#Inflation#Credit History#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Reuters

How the Fed's rate hikes could affect U.S. consumers

March 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled that it plans to lift them further in the coming months to battle high inflation, a shift that will likely be felt by most households. Higher interest rates...
BUSINESS
Fortune

What the Fed’s first interest rate hike in 4 years means for the market—and a potential recession

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 on Wednesday as it grapples with rising consumer prices, and many Wall Street analysts are predicting it won’t be the last rate hike in 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

Recession Indicator: What An Inverted Yield Curve Means For Investors

The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. What Is An Inverted Yield Curve? The yield...
ECONOMY
AFP

Fed prepared to raise interest rates 'aggressively:' Powell

The US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by bigger steps than the quarter-point hike announced last week if that is what's needed to contain "much too high" inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday. Last week's rate hike was billed as the first in a series, and several policymakers have expressed willingness -- or the need -- to move in bigger steps.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Why a U.S. Recession Isn't Imminent in 2022 — Economic Indicators

Recession fears have increased over the last month after Russia invaded Ukraine. The inversion in the yield curve has only compounded recession fears. Is a U.S. recession coming in 2022 and what are the best investments in a recessionary environment?. Article continues below advertisement. The most recent U.S. recession was...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US consumers still confident, but outlook not as rosy

U.S. consumer confidence bounced back in March and remains high, though consumers' short-term outlook is not quite as rosy.The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — rose to 107.2 in March from 105.7 in February. The board's present situation index, which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor conditions, also rose this month to 153 from 143 in February.However, the expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, declined...
BUSINESS
Axios

A reliable recession indicator is flashing warning signs

One of the best-known recession indicators is flashing warning signs on the economy. Yields on longer-term U.S. government bonds are in danger of slipping below yields on short-term bonds, a relatively rare occurrence known as an "inversion." Why it matters: Inverted yield curves can reflect a rising risk of economic...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Divergence Sends Mixed Recession Signals

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Two measures of the U.S. Treasury yield curve that are widely watched for recession warnings have veered in opposite directions, raising questions as to what degree central bank bond buying and other technical factors may be distorting the signals on the economy's path. The spread between the...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors keep watch over bond spreads

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday morning, with investors keeping an eye on the spreads between bonds, after the 5-year and 30-year rates flipped at the start of the week. The yield on the 5-year Treasury moved down about 4 basis points to 2.442% in afternoon trading, while...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy