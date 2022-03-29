ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

How Skyrocketing Gas Prices Affect the Real Estate Market

By Liz Brumer-Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

Inflation's impact on energy costs was already being felt before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but now new sanctions restricting the exportation of fuel are exacerbating the problem and causing gas prices to soar. While it may not seem like real estate and rising gas prices go hand in hand, they are far more related than you may think. Here's how skyrocketing fuel prices could impact the real estate market in both the short and long term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPThh_0estVaJb00

Image source: Getty Images.

Gas prices are soaring

Gasoline prices are one of the cases where consumers can see the immediate impacts of cost increases. Even a week's difference means you are paying more for a normal fill-up. According to AARP, the national average price for regular unleaded gasoline has increased 17% in the past month alone. It's estimated the increased gas costs could add up to $2,000 to the average household budget this year.

This isn't just affecting Americans as they fuel up their cars, but it also causes companies that ship and deliver goods to have to adjust their prices to compensate for fast-growing fuel costs. Energy costs to heat or power homes are also being impacted by rising fuel and oil prices, which all get passed on to a higher bill for consumers. Until oil production is increased, helping ease the supply strapped market, this issue will likely only grow -- meaning gas expenses are likely to keep rising.

Real estate and gas price correlation

The housing market is driven by supply and demand. Limited housing supply and high demand recently, thanks to favorable mortgage terms like low-interest rates, have pushed home prices to record highs. Over the past year, home prices have increased 19% on average while rental rates have increased 12.6%.

Double-digit increases in the cost of housing when wages are growing around 4.5% puts a lot of pressure on low- to middle-income earners. Add in a rise in cost for everyday commodities like food and gasoline, which have increased 7.9% and 38%, respectively, over the past year, the mounting problem becomes crystal clear. Skyrocketing fuel and oil prices means people can afford less, which restricts consumer spending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3gPJ_0estVaJb00

Image source: Getty Images.

The impact on real estate

Real estate in areas where people have a long commute, like the suburbs, could see lowered demand as people battle rising fuel costs. Thankfully, with many people still having the freedom to work from home, long commutes aren't as big of an issue as in the recent past. Rather, it's more likely that we will see a direct correlation between high gas prices and lower demand for housing.

The Federal Reserve has outlined a plan to increase interest rates several times this year in an attempt to combat the inflation surge , which will, in turn, cause an uptick in mortgage interest rates. Higher interest rates mean people have to buy properties for less money in order to achieve the same monthly payment they could achieve from a lower interest loan.

As people tighten their budgets, they will have to determine where they spend their money. Savings that may have been set aside for a home purchase may be used to help people float temporarily until inflation and things like food and fuel costs come down. This could mean less spending in stores and online, which could negatively impact retail or industrial real estate, as well as less money spent on vacations and leisure activities, which could negatively impact hotels, short-term vacation rentals, and entertainment venues.

While the housing shortage is certainly still giving fuel to the price-growth fire, I expect gas prices in addition to inflation and rising interest rates to combat that in the near future, lowering demand and helping prices cool .

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Related
Fortune

Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Americans
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
AARP
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s What a Gallon of Gas Cost the Year You Were Born

As gas prices spike to historic levels, it’s hard not to remember the good old days — but how good were they, really?. Adjusting for inflation gives an apples-to-apples comparison to the numbers we’re seeing today. Using data from the U.S. Department of Energy as well as the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator, let’s take a look at 50 years of gas prices.
TRAFFIC
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

U.S. gas prices aren’t quite at record highs, if you account for inflation, but soaring oil costs could change that soon

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Why gas prices have soared in America

For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Inflation and record gas prices will hit Americans' paychecks hard

The average cost of gasoline hit a new record high on Monday amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, even as American families still face inflation. A global investment consultancy put a number on how much these trends will cost American families in 2022. According to Yardeni Research, increased oil costs suggest...
TRAFFIC
KING-5

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices dip as oil falls below $100

Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
TRAFFIC
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy