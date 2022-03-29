ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Coinbase Reportedly Close to Buying the Biggest Crypto Exchange in Latin America

By Emma Newbery
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Stc2L_0estVYV100

Image source: Getty Images

Local media in Brazil report that the popular cryptocurrency exchange , Coinbase, is close to taking a major step into the Latin American crypto market. The news comes as Rio de Janeiro confirms it will accept crypto payments for property taxes starting next year.

According to Estadão, Coinbase has been in negotiations to buy 2TM -- which owns Mercado Bitcoin -- since last year. Brazil's third-largest newspaper says the deal may be completed by April. As yet, neither company has commented on the rumors.

What are 2TM and Mercado Bitcoin?

2TM describes itself as an "integrated ecosystem of financial technology companies created to transform the future of the new digital economy." The firm, which is valued at around $2.2 billion, is a major player in all kinds of digital assets throughout the region. It owns several crypto-related and financial players, including:

  • Mercado Bitcoin: Popular Latin American cryptocurrency exchange
  • Meubank: Digital asset wallet and account provider
  • Bitrust: Digital asset custodian
  • Blockchain Academy: Crypto education platform

Mercado Bitcoin has been described as 2TM's crown jewel. Last July, it raised $200 million in a Series B funding round led by Softbank. It has more than 3 million customers and the platform trades more than 70 cryptos. 2TM also bought a controlling stake in the Portugal-based cryptocurrency exchange, CriptoLoja earlier this year.

What does this mean for Coinbase?

This acquisition would be a real feather in the cap for Coinbase, which has ambitious plans to expand across the globe. Coinbase is already available in over 100 countries, including Brazil. At the end of last year, a report from the crypto platform emphasized the importance of Latin America. It stressed the fact that remittance payments make up a high percentage of GDP in various countries in the region. Finally, according to Coinbase, 50% of people in Latin America don't have bank accounts. These, and other factors, mean there's likely to be a high level of demand for cryptocurrency services, not just in Brazil but also in the rest of Latin America.

Recent analysis from Chainalysis into global crypto adoption put Brazil in the top 20 countries, saying its crypto market last year totaled around $90 billion. Plus, Rio de Janeiro announced this week it would accept crypto payments for property taxes starting in 2023. Meanwhile Brazil's central bank is developing its own centralized digital currency or GovCoin and plans to launch a pilot at some point this year. Put simply, Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto is booming in Brazil.

Coinbase isn't the only crypto exchange that's trying to get a foothold in Brazil. Another popular exchange, Binance , recently signed an MoU with Brazilian securities brokerage firm Sim;paul Investimentos. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao visited Brazil earlier in March and said the firm wants to strengthen its presence there.

If Coinbase can finalize this acquisition, Bloomberg reports it would be able to secure a position as market leader in Latin America. Given 2TM's presence in the rest of the region, the deal could also help Coinbase grow quickly in other countries, such as Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Argentina.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Emma Newbery owns Bitcoin.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

172K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin American#Getty Images Local#Estad O#Digital#Bitrust#Softbank#Criptoloja
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What

These two cryptocurrencies soared last year -- but that doesn’t mean the movement will continue. Investment in these players today comes with a lot of risk. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
172K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy