BRAINERD — Another 377 households in Crow Wing County will soon have broadband internet access thanks to federal coronavirus relief funds. The Crow Wing County Board Tuesday, March 8, agreed to allocate almost $1.23 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars toward two broadband projects in the rural communities of Long Lake and Lake Edward townships. The township boards in each of those jurisdictions also agreed to direct their own relief funding toward the expansions with CTC Telecommunications Company providing matching funds.

CROW WING COUNTY, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO