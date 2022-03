SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After an extensive national search, Missouri State University has selected Beth Cunningham as its next women’s basketball head coach. She will be formally introduced during a news conference Thursday on the Springfield campus. Thursday’s news conference will start at 10 a.m. in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom East, located on the third floor. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and the public is invited to attend. Metered parking is available in close proximity to Plaster Student Union.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO