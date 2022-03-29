ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I was out of line': Will Smith apologizes

By Editors
 1 day ago

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! Multiple calls for a cease-fire come as Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Turkey. Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. And Monday's major auto accident in Pennsylvania is continuing to cause problems for those who need to access Interstate 81.

It's Steve with Tuesday's news.

📽 "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive": Will Smith issued a public apology to Chris Rock , whom he slapped onstage at the Oscars Sunday after the comedian joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. The Academy released a statement Monday saying it will investigate the incident on its own .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgGB1_0estTFu200
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, 2022. AFP photo via Getty Images; USA TODAY Life graphic

🔵 "Very offensive": This is why Chris Rock's hair joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith was so problematic.

📽 Why we can't agree on Will Smith's slap: How we reacted to the actor hitting the comedian says less about Smith and more about us .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs "Don't Say Gay" bill into law: The measure drew criticism from the LGBTQ community nationwide, Hollywood and the White House, and spurred walkouts in schools from students across the state .

Trump likely "corruptly attempted to obstruct" Congress: A federal judge noted the "illegality" of former President Donald Trump's plan to overturn election as "obvious," in a ruling for Jan. 6 committee .

💻 An inspiring look at women who have empowered and helped other women: USA TODAY will premiere a special show highlighting the Women of the Year at 8 p.m. ET tonight on USA TODAY's YouTube and Facebook channels and on the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , national correspondent Bill Keveney talks about climate justice programs that help people of color and lower income Americans get access to electric vehicles. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Here's what's happening today:

Multiple calls for cease-fire come as Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a cease-fire as the Russian and Ukrainian delegations resumed their peace talks in Istanbul. In a speech he delivered at the start Tuesday, Erdogan said progress in the talks could pave the way for a meeting between the two countries' leaders. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he launched an initiative to explore the possibility of "a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine," echoing Ukraine's calls, as Russia's invasion into the country entered its second month. The Kremlin lowered expectations ahead of the Turkey meeting, saying there had been no significant breakthroughs in talks thus far. But, Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the in-person meetings could facilitate stronger talks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's latest appeal to meet President Vladimir Putin, saying it would be counterproductive until the two nations get closer to agreeing on key issues.

🌍 Monday recap: Biden says his comment about Putin not remaining in power reflects moral outrage, not a policy change.

🌍 Prosecutions: German states plan to criminalize the use of the 'Z' symbol supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

💻 The world needs Ukraine's tech workers: This is how the tech industry is impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol

Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving Republican in House of Representatives history, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. Young's office announced the congressman's death in a statement on March 18. He was 88. Young, who was first elected to the House in 1973, was known for his brusque style. He was elected in 2020 to serve his 25th term as Alaska's only member. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said a formal ceremony will be held with the Young family, which will be open to invited guests. Following the memorial service, there will be a viewing open to members of Congress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWkcR_0estTFu200
Alaska Republican Rep. Don Young U.S. House of Representatives/House Creative Services photo; USA TODAY graphic

Just for subscribers:

💲 Billionaires tax, funding the police and defense spending: Here are five takeaways from President Joe Biden's budget plan.

📽 Column from Mike Freeman: What Chris Rock did was disgraceful, but Will Smith's violent act was worse.

💰 Biden hasn't forgiven student loan debt: Advocates warn the lack of action could hurt Democrats in this year's midterm elections.

💰 Since 2020, 41 million Americans have had reprieves from student loan payments: USA TODAY talked to seven borrowers about how their lives changed without the payments – and what a future without student debt might look like .

📽 From USA TODAY Opinion columnist Connie Schultz: We heard the joke. We saw the slap. But Jada Pinkett Smith is the voice that matters most.

🩸 What’s in your blood? Attorney Robert Bilott , who was portrayed by Mark Ruffalo in the 2019 film "Dark Waters," has filed a lawsuit seeking to explore the health effects of chemicals called PFAS in consumer products .

Major highway in Pennsylvania to remain closed after fiery auto accident

John Blickley of the Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, emergency management office told USA TODAY he expects portions of Interstate 81 will be shut down "well into the morning hours" on Tuesday after a fiery collision involving more than 50 vehicles during a snow squall that left at least three people dead . Schuylkill County coroner Dr. David J. Moylan warned Monday that the death toll "could run higher" because the search of the scene hadn't yet been completed because of burning vehicles. The fiery crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near Minersville, about 100 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Blickley said. At least 20 people were sent to hospitals with injuries, he said. Footage uploaded to social media showed multiple crashes, including an out-of-control tractor-trailer that smashed into a large dump truck, turning it nearly 180 degrees.

❄ What is a snow squall? The weather phenomenon caused a whiteout in New York and Pennsylvania.

🌨 Sleet vs. freezing rain vs. hail: What's the difference?

Queen Elizabeth attends London service honoring Prince Philip

The British royal family and many other dignitaries are gathering in London for the Service of Thanksgiving event today honoring Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April at the age of 99. Queen Elizabeth II attended the service honoring her husband, marking her first public appearance in several months. She tested for COVID-19 earlier this year. Buckingham Palace said the queen, 95, has been actively involved in the planning of the service. Prince Philip was laid to rest a week after his death in 2021, but within the confines of Britain's COVID-19 pandemic rules and in the "no fuss" manner he requested. Tuesday's service was expected be bigger as members of European royalty, friends and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were in attendance. But Prince Harry, Prince Philip's grandson, did not travel from his California home to London for the service.

👑 A first: Queen Elizabeth II covers British Vogue, actress Anya Taylor-Joy joins in

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

🏈 2022 NFL mock draft: Check out The Draft Wire's post-free agency three-round projections with compensatory picks. There are a lot of defensive players at the top of the board!

📽 Celebrities react: Tiffany Haddish, Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg and more debate the Will Smith-Chris Rock incident at Sundays Oscars.

💰 "I let money get in the way": Most people who quit their jobs recently have regrets or don't plan to stay in their new role.

📽 More from the Academy Awards: The Oscars were a train wreck we couldn't look away from, writes TV critic Kelly Lawler. | The 7 best (and worst) Oscar moments from Patrick Ryan

🎤 Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga warm hearts amid a chaotic night at the Oscars: Watch the tender moment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEydn_0estTFu200
Lady Gaga, left, and Liza Minnelli announce the Best Picture award at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27, 2022. ROBYN BECK, AFP via Getty Images

CNN's new streaming service launches

CNN+, a new streaming service meant to complement the cable news network , kicked off at 7 a.m. ET this morning. The service plans to offer live and on-demand programming, as well as "Interview Club," which will allow subscribers to submit questions before and during live interviews between CNN+ journalists and their subjects. Among those who will host shows on the new service is former Fox News host Chris Wallace, who left the network last December . Executive Andrew Morse said the company believes "that CNN+ is going to be an experience that is additive to CNN." CNN+ will cost $5.99 a month, or $59.99 a year. Users who sign up within the first four weeks you get 50% off the monthly plan for life, or $2.99 a month.

📸 Photos of the day: UConn, Louisville round out Women's Final Four 📸

As Lindsay Schnell notes, in the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament, we had our upsets early and often, headlined by two 10 seeds, Creighton and South Dakota, making deep, unexpected runs. Multiple higher-seeded teams weren't just upset but upset on their home floor in the second round (hello Arizona and LSU). There have been shocking losses and crazy, chaotic wins and everything in between. Now, it's time to let the superstars shine and trust that they'll treat us to one heck of a Final Four.

In the Bridgeport Regional Final Monday night, the No. 2 seeded Connecticut Huskies needed two overtimes to defeat the No. 1 seed North Carolina State Wolfpack and advance to their staggering 14th consecutive Final Four .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UVem_0estTFu200
Connecticut players hold up the East Region championship trophy after defeating NC State final of the NCAA women's tournament in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Associated Press photo; USA TODAY Sports graphic

In the Wichita Regional Final, the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals dispatched of the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines to reach their first Final Four since 2018 . It's their fourth trip overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRlNa_0estTFu200
Louisville players celebrate their 62-50 win over Michigan in the Elite 8 of the NCAA women's basketball tournament in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Associated Press photo; USA TODAY Sports graphic

UConn and Louisville will join No. 1 seeds Stanford and South Carolina in the Final Four in Minneapolis, which begins Friday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'I was out of line': Will Smith apologizes

Comments / 7

Barbara Smith-Hudson
1d ago

Will Jada and two kids make us as black people look real bad like we look for trouble stay at home you guys family away from people might not like what we say about bald people women or men watch what you do money isn't everything you need to be with your wife Jada and be BLACKBALLED from anything glad they didn't let her stay on Equalizer I would stop watching 😂😆😆😆😆

Reply
3
Lisa Guerra
22h ago

yes i think think his apology was not real he needs to be banned from all other awards in the near future and his apology was late i think he's apologizing because of all the people disagreeing with his actions i don't think he should've done that

Reply
3
Barbara Smith-Hudson
1d ago

he shouldn't have acted I don't like n word but that's what he acted like now they all of going to act like him and Jada sad for blacks that Sunday 😢😭

Reply
2
