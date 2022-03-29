ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

SDSU Extension to Host Virtual Obituary Writing Workshop

farmforum.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSDSU Extension and Molly Barari, EdD, South Dakota Humanities Scholar, will host an obituary writing workshop on April 7 from noon to 2:00 p.m. CDT via Zoom. Benjamin Franklin said, "Nothing is certain in this world except death and taxes." In this interactive workshop, participants will learn how to write a...

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

UW Extension, Wyoming 4-H to Host Virtual Career Night Next Week

The University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming 4-H will be hosting a virtual career night Tuesday, March 22. “Exploring Your Future and Growing a Career: Virtual Career Night” will begin at 6 pm with a welcome and introduction, followed by a brief presentation by Tris Munsick, a country music artist from Sheridan. Following Munsick’s talk, participants will learn about career opportunities in six career tracks: agriculture and natural resources, business, health and education, expressive arts, trades, and wild and crazy. Each track will feature industry professionals who will provide insights into their careers.
SHERIDAN, WY
La Crosse Tribune

Writer Kimberly Lee, Driftless Writing Center to host 'Writing Parenthood' workshop

The Driftless Writing Center is sponsoring a Zoom reading by writer and educator Kimberly Lee, on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The DWC and Lee are also holding a virtual workshop titled “Writing Parenthood” on Saturday, April 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In this generative workshop, Lee will lead participants through mining their parenting experience for writing inspiration, while celebrating the integral role they play in the lives of others. This workshop is open to writers of all levels and will include imaginative prompts, short readings, a discussion of craft, and other exercises that will serve as catalysts for creativity. Participants will learn fresh perspectives and new approaches for developing material on this rich topic, with the option of sharing their work and receiving encouraging feedback. The DWC offers sliding scale tuition, and scholarships are available.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Leader

Six high school seniors awarded scholarships

Several young women received scholarships during a sponsored Families United Training Center banquet March 10. Shykearia Daniels, Shecrista Harris, Mackenzie Fields, Claudazyia Yarborough, Tatyana Joiner and Fantasia Fells each received a $600 scholarship along with a brand new laptop computer thanks to generous sponsorships. The first-ever scholarship winner was Tia...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Brookings Register

SDSU Extension welcomes new S.D. 4-H program manager

BROOKINGS – South Dakota 4-H recently welcomed Oakley G. Perry as the new program manager for 4-H county operations and professional development. “We are excited to welcome Oakley to the South Dakota 4-H team,” said Tim Tanner, state 4-H program director. “His experiences in both 4-H and as a county administrator will prove vital as he trains 4-H professionals and relates to county government leaders across the state.”
POLITICS
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy