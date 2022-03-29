Four Norfolk libraries offer free at-home rapid COVID test kits

Four Norfolk public libraries will offer free at-home coronavirus test kits to residents beginning Tuesday.

Test kits, provided by the Virginia Department of Health, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last at Norfolk Public Library anchor branches and Slover Library. Participating libraries include: Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch and Richard A. Tucker Memorial Branch.

Two rapid antigen test kits are available per household. Rapid coronavirus tests typically show a positive test result for the virus within 30 minutes. Taking a test involves swabbing inside your nostril before mixing the swab with solution and dripping it onto the provided test strip.

The distribution of at-home test kits comes as the Virginia Department of Health scaled back operations offering both testing and vaccine distribution amid declining demand.

The kits will be available at the circulation desks at the Norfolk library locations and at the information desk at the Slover Library location. Curbside delivery can be requested for those who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.

Library cards are not required to receive to a test kit. Library staff will not assist with administering the tests and will not be able to provide any medical-related information.

A handful of Hampton Roads libraries in other cities distributed rapid tests in December when new infections soared thanks to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, but many quickly ran out of the kits.

The Norfolk Public Library locations are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Slover Library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

